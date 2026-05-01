Timken to Sell Belts Business to Gates

Action consistent with company's portfolio 80/20 approach

Expected to improve adjusted EBITDA margins of Industrial Motion segment

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its belts business to Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"The sale of our belts business is consistent with our near-term strategic priorities and our 80/20 approach to structurally improve margins, grow faster in the most profitable verticals and create value for shareholders," said Lucian Boldea, president and chief executive officer. "We are applying this same rigor across our portfolio to ensure we leverage our core competencies where they drive the greatest impact."

The belts business manufactures a comprehensive line of belts used in industrial, commercial and consumer applications.

"I want to thank our dedicated belts colleagues for their contributions over the years," Boldea said. "Gates is a global leader in power transmission products with a strong reputation for innovation and quality, and we are confident that Gates is the right owner to guide this business forward."

The divestiture of the belts business is expected to improve the adjusted EBITDA margins of the Industrial Motion segment. The company plans to provide the estimated impact to margins at its upcoming Investor Day on May 20.

Proceeds from the divestiture are intended to be used to fund the company's capital allocation priorities. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding the company's future financial performance are forward-looking.

The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: fluctuations in customer demand for the company's products or services; unanticipated changes in business relationships with customers or their purchases from the company; changes in the financial health of the company's customers, which may have an impact on the company's revenues, earnings and impairment charges; logistical issues associated with port closures, delays or increased costs; the impact of changes to the company's accounting methods; political risks associated with government instability; recent world events that have increased the risks posed by international trade disputes, tariffs, sanctions and hostilities; strained geopolitical relations between countries in which we have significant operations; weakness in global or regional general economic conditions and capital markets (as a result of financial stress affecting the banking system or otherwise); changes in wages, shipping costs, raw material costs, energy and fuel prices, and other production costs; changes in customer demand or tariff rates and other costs associated with tariffs; the company's ability to satisfy its obligations under its debt agreements and renew or refinance borrowings on favorable terms; fluctuations in currency valuations or interest rates; changes in the expected costs associated with product warranty claims; the ability to achieve satisfactory operating results in the integration of acquired companies, including realizing any accretion, synergies, and expected cashflow generation within expected timeframes or at all; the company's ability to effectively adjust prices for its products in response to changing dynamics; the impact on the company's pension obligations and assets due to changes in interest rates, investment performance and other tactics designed to reduce risk; the introduction of new disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence; unplanned plant shutdowns; the effects of government-imposed restrictions, commercial requirements, and company goals associated with climate change and emissions or other sustainability initiatives; unanticipated litigation, claims, investigations remediation, or assessments; the rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape and the corresponding heightened operational complexity and compliance risks; restrictions on the use of, or claims or remediation associated with, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or polytetrafluoroethylene; the company's ability to maintain positive relations with unions and works councils; the company's ability to compete for skilled labor and to attract, retain and develop management, other key employees, and skilled personnel; negative impacts to the company's operations or financial position as a result of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health concerns and associated governmental measures; and the company's ability to complete and achieve the benefits of announced plans, programs, initiatives, acquisitions, capital investments, and cost reduction actions. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:

Sarah Factor

234.262.4878

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Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

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SOURCE The Timken Company