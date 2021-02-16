Timken's Philadelphia Gear to Supply Main Reduction Gears for U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Program

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), is expanding upon its decades-long relationship with the United States Navy. Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) recently awarded a contract to Timken's Philadelphia Gear to supply the main reduction gears (MRGs) for the future USS Doris Miller (CVN-81) aircraft carrier.

Philadelphia Gear will provide engineering support for the MRGs at its technical center in King of Prussia, Pa., and will perform manufacturing and assembly at its marine center of excellence in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. The cumulative value of the contract is in excess of $100 million, with delivery of the MRGs scheduled for 2025-2026. Once commissioned, the Doris Miller will serve in the Navy's Fleet into the 2080s.

"Philadelphia Gear has built essential gear systems for a variety of classes of U.S. Navy ships over the years, and we're honored to continue that relationship by supplying the MRGs for CVN-81," said Carl Rapp, Timken group vice president. "We thank HII-NNS for entrusting us with this critical role for the U.S. Navy's cornerstone platform."

The Doris Miller is the first aircraft carrier named for an enlisted sailor and the first named for an African-American. It's part of the Gerald R. Ford carrier class of 1,100-foot-long, 100,000-ton ships. Considered the centerpiece of the Navy's Carrier Strike Groups (CSGs), each Gerald R. Ford class ship is able to accommodate 75+ aircraft.

Timken acquired Philadelphia Gear, a recognized leader in high-performance gear drives, components and related services, in 2011. With over 128 years of power transmission design experience, Philadelphia Gear offers world-class expertise in the service and manufacture of power transmission equipment.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

SOURCE The Timken Company

Related Links

www.timken.com

