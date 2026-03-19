Timothy Shaw Joins Stratos Wealth Partners, Launches Shaw Planning & Advisory

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners today announced Financial Advisor Timothy Shaw has joined its platform, launching Shaw Planning & Advisory, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in financial markets and wealth management.

Shaw began his career in 1997 as a trader and market maker, working across equities, options, commodities and exchange-traded funds. In 2006, he founded Shaw Trading, leading the firm as both owner and Portfolio Manager. Since transitioning to private wealth management in 2013, Shaw has focused on providing individuals and families with comprehensive financial planning and investment management. His institutional trading background helps shape a disciplined approach to market strategies and risk management that continues to influence the guidance he provides today.

"Tim brings a rare blend of institutional market experience and client-centered planning to Stratos," said Michael O'Brien, Managing Partner & National Director of Sales at Stratos Wealth Partners. "Our shared values run deep and provide a strong foundation as he launches his business. We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Stratos family."

Shaw added, "I am extremely excited to be back running my own practice, charting and setting its course to provide comprehensive financial guidance to my clients."

Shaw holds an MBA from Fordham University's Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Lafayette College. In addition, he holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation, reflecting his commitment to professional standards and continuing education. With the launch of Shaw Planning & Advisory, Shaw will continue to serve clients with a planning-first approach, leveraging the Stratos platform and resources to support long-term growth and disciplined financial strategies.

Shaw Planning & Advisory is affiliated with Stratos Wealth Partners' Branch Office at:

Shaw Planning & Advisory

65 Hilton Avenue

Suite 210

Garden City, New York 11530

Website: www.shawplad.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 516-620-7114

Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., a registered investment advisor. Stratos Wealth Partners and Shaw Planning and Advisory are separate entities.

Media inquiries

Donald C. Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424.317.4864 or 424.317.4854

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SOURCE Stratos Wealth Partners