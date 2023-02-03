Tina Hultkvist to resign as Volvo Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tina Hultkvist has decided to resign from her role as Volvo Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board. She has 25 years of experience at Volvo Group and has served as the Volvo Group CFO since March 2022. Jan Ytterberg, previously Volvo Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, and currently in the role of Volvo Group senior advisor, will step in as acting CFO.

Tina Hultkvist will leave her role with immediate effect but stands available to the company´s disposal during 2023. The process of recruiting a successor has been initiated.

