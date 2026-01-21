GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group invites institutional investors and financial analysts to the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2026, which is to be held in Eskilstuna, Sweden on June 10.

The Capital Markets Day will begin at 9:00 a.m. CEST at Volvo Construction Equipment's Customer Center in Eskilstuna, Sweden and is scheduled to end at 4.00 pm. The program will include presentations by the Volvo Group's President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt, and Executive Management as well as the possibility to test drive products. The presentations will be streamed live on volvogroup.com and a recorded version will be made available after the event.

There is a limited number of seats available at the event. Those who would like to attend the event on site are kindly asked to contact Volvo Group Investor Relations at [email protected] no later than March 27.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

