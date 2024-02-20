Tinder Announces ID Verification Is Expanding To Users In The US, UK, Brazil & Mexico

News provided by

Match Group

20 Feb, 2024, 06:05 ET

After piloting in Australia and New Zealand, users who were ID Verified received 67% more matches than those who weren't verified

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tinder announces it will be expanding the ID Verification option to users in the US, UK, Brazil, and Mexico, which serves as an additional step for users to help confirm the authenticity of profiles, focusing on date of birth and likeness. To help users confirm the authenticity of profiles, Tinder plans to make this feature available in the US and Mexico by summer and in the UK and Brazil by spring.

The enhanced process requires a video selfie and a valid Driver's Licence or Passport, and will check to see whether the face in the video selfie matches both the photo on the ID as well as the person's profile photos. It will also check the date of birth on the ID. This can be done on the user's Profile page.

"People want to feel safe and confident when connecting and communicating with their matches, and we applaud Tinder for giving users this additional option to help confirm their match is the person in their profile," said Pamela Zaballa, CEO of NO MORE

Users who only complete Photo Verification will now receive a blue camera icon badge and users who only complete the ID Verification will receive a blue ID icon badge. Users who complete both ID + Photo Verification will receive the blue checkmark.

Last fall, Tinder piloted this feature in Australia and New Zealand and users who completed the ID Verification option saw a 67% increase in matches than those not verified.

"We believe ID Verification is an important tool users can adopt to help prove they are the person in their photos as well as help provide some peace of mind when deciding to meet someone off the app," said Ted Bunch, Chief Development Officer, A Call To Men. "By giving this option to more users, Tinder is giving users more choice and options in how they connect and ultimately feel safer when exploring new connections."

ABOUT TINDER
Launched in 2012, Tinder is the world's most popular app for meeting new people and has been downloaded more than 530 million times. The app is available in 190 countries and 45+ languages. More than half of all users are 18-25 years old. In 2022, Tinder was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.

SOURCE Match Group

Also from this source

Match Group Tells Users To Verify Their Profiles In Order To Go On More Dates

Match Group Tells Users To Verify Their Profiles In Order To Go On More Dates

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), the parent company of Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish, announced the platforms will send users coordinated...
Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its fourth quarter 2023 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.