TiNDLE Foods Launches Stuffed Chicken in the U.S. and Expands Retail Footprint with The GIANT Company

The startup broadens its retail distribution and product range with the launch of its brand-new Stuffed Chicken line, now available in Parmigiana and Tikka Masala varieties

varieties Starting this week, TiNDLE Chicken products can be found in GIANT and MARTIN'S retail locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic

GIANT shoppers and Philadelphia residents can grab a taste of TiNDLE Chicken at the upcoming Vegandale Philadelphia festival on Saturday, August 17

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TiNDLE Foods , a trailblazer in plant-based protein innovation, announced today the launch of its chicken products and brand-new Stuffed Chicken line with The GIANT Company , marking a significant expansion for TiNDLE Chicken products into additional East Coast markets. This launch introduces TiNDLE's delicious and sustainable chicken to GIANT and MARTIN'S stores across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia following the company's successful debut into the retail sector last year.

Introducing the First Plant-Based Stuffed Chicken

Previewed earlier this year , the TiNDLE Stuffed Chicken range is first of its kind in the plant-based category. The new Stuffed Chicken innovates on the familiar format of breaded and stuffed meat pockets, playing on the traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu, but modernized with bold flavor combinations, including savory, cheesy Parmigiana or tangy, spicy Tikka Masala. Home chefs can swiftly prepare a complete meal with TiNDLE Stuffed Chicken in ten minutes or less, enjoying restaurant-quality taste at home.

Each Stuffed Chicken pocket features a crisp breadcrumb exterior and a juicy, tender interior and can become a gourmet meal paired with a preferred side dish, such as rice, pasta, or vegetables. Each serving also boasts over 10 grams of protein and is a good source of fiber, and because the products are fully plant-based, they contain no cholesterol, animal hormones, or antibiotics.

East Coast Expansion

Beginning this week, TiNDLE Foods products will be available at 160 GIANT and MARTIN'S stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. GIANT and MARTIN'S are the first to carry TiNDLE's brand-new Stuffed Chicken line, in addition to offering the brand's core range of breaded chicken products, including its best-selling Boneless Wings, Nuggets, Popcorn Chicken, and Tenders.

"We are excited to have our full range of products – including our latest Stuffed Chicken offerings – rolling out to GIANT and MARTIN'S stores across four states," said JJ Kass, U.S. Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Business Development at TiNDLE Foods. "The GIANT Company understands the importance of quality, innovation, and flavor to achieve success in the category, making them an ideal partner to introduce TiNDLE to a broader audience."

Philly Foodies, Meet TiNDLE

This weekend, TiNDLE Foods will be offering a taste of its delicious chicken products at the inaugural Vegandale Philadelphia on Saturday, August 17. With performances by notable artists including Rick Ross, Saweetie, and Polog scheduled, Vegandale Philadelphia is an immersive vegan food festival that celebrates the world of plant-based foods and culture.

In partnership with Rosey's Banh Mi – a new restaurant concept by local star chef and culinary advisor, Chad Rosenthal – TiNDLE Chicken will be featured in a special TiNDLE Banh Mi, made with JUST's vegan mayo, fresh cucumbers, jalapeño, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon radish on a lightly toasted baguette. The brand will also be offering complimentary samples of its top-selling TiNDLE Boneless Wings for festival goers.

Across the Philadelphia area, TiNDLE Chicken is also served at several popular eateries, including Chef Chad Rosenthal's Rosey's Banh Mi , Porco's Porchetteria , and Colbie's Chicken at the Philadelphia Zoo .

Widening Access to TiNDLE Chicken

TiNDLE Foods continues to form partnerships with brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers across the U.S., widening access and convenience to delicious and sustainable foods for American consumers and families. TiNDLE Chicken is also available for retailers and restaurants nationwide to order TiNDLE retail products through major distributors, including DOT Foods, KeHE, and UNFI. Grocers interested in purchasing TiNDLE Chicken can contact their local distributor or email [email protected] .

For those not located in an area serviced by TiNDLE retail partners, TiNDLE Chicken can be purchased online through PlantX.com for nationwide delivery.

For more information about TiNDLE Foods and its products, please visit www.tindle.com . To learn more about Vegandale Philadelphia and to purchase tickets, visit www.vegandalefest.com .

About TiNDLE Foods

Founded in 2020, TiNDLE Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercializing delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based foods. TiNDLE Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit www.tindle.com .

Connect with TiNDLE Foods: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram | TikTok

SOURCE TiNDLE Foods