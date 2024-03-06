TiNDLE Foods to Reveal Line of New Stuffed Chicken and Barista Milk Innovations at Natural Products Expo West 2024

Innovations for Endless Creativity

The company is introducing TiNDLE Stuffed Chicken products this year – with initial offerings such as Chicken Parmigiana and Garlic & Herb – marking the next step in bringing bold flavors to home chefs. The outer coating features a crisp breadcrumb exterior, while the juicy and tender interior of TiNDLE Chicken can be paired with any seasonings or sauces, allowing for endless creativity and customization. TiNDLE plans to release additional flavors in the future, ranging from Buffalo Ranch to a savory Katsu Curry and bold Tikka Masala.

Additionally, TiNDLE Foods is previewing its first plant-based dairy product at this year's Expo West with TiNDLE Barista Oat Milk, a premium oat-based milk that performs exceptionally well in morning beverages. Just as the brand collaborates closely with chefs and culinary experts, the new TiNDLE Barista Oat Milk was co-created with baristas around the globe to perfect its elements of steaming, frothing, and blending, resulting in an exceptional stretch and beautiful microfoam. TiNDLE Barista Oat Milk leaves a smooth and creamy finish – rivaling the rich and familiar qualities of dairy milk – and is made of a simple base of whole oats with no added sugars.

Following its debut last year in several popular restaurant groups , TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage is now available for retailers to order, offered in two bold formats: savory and spicy sausage. TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage features the traditional and nostalgic flavor profile of a classic American breakfast sausage and can easily be prepared within a matter of minutes.

"By introducing more innovative foods into the mix, including our entry into the dairy category, we remain steadfast in our mission to transition towards a more sustainable food system," said Timo Recker, CEO, Co-Founder, and Executive Chairman at TiNDLE Foods. "As a multi-category brand, our aim is to continue strengthening the sector and our new product offerings, TiNDLE Stuffed Chicken and Barista Oat Milk, provide consumers with a variety of delicious plant-based options across numerous aisles and touchpoints within the grocery store."

Revving Up in Retail

Last year, TiNDLE debuted across several brick-and-mortar retailers, beginning with popular grocery chain Giant Eagle in the Midwest, along with notable independent retailers on the East and West coasts that share a focus on quality natural products, such as Berkeley Bowl , BESTIES Vegan Paradise , and Orchard Grocer . Earlier this year, TiNDLE expanded the reach of its popular chicken retail products in the Northeast – increasing its coverage through online grocery provider, FreshDirect , and launching this month in Price Chopper Supermarkets with TiNDLE Tenders and Wings.

"We're delighted to announce Price Chopper as our latest retail partner, supporting our expansion into the Northeast and broadening access to our convenient and tasty foods that make saving the planet easy, enjoyable, and delicious," shared JJ Kass, SVP Business Development and Managing Director of the US at TiNDLE Foods. "They are the latest grocer to offer our best-selling retail product, our meaty and peppery boneless chicken wings, which perfectly demonstrate our commitment to unique, high-quality culinary experiences."

TiNDLE Foods made its debut in 2021 with its flagship plant-based chicken in world-class restaurants – working closely with chefs and culinary professionals to bring the best quality experiences to diners. In 2023, the company started its retail journey and introduced TiNDLE Chicken products to grocery store shoppers in the U.S. , bringing the same elevated restaurant experience to home kitchens with its inaugural breaded chicken range.

TiNDLE Chicken and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage are available for orders through major distributors, including DOT Foods, KeHE, and UNFI. TiNDLE Stuffed Chicken will be available to order in Spring 2024, while further details on TiNDLE Barista Oat Milk's rollout will be available in late 2024. Grocers interested in purchasing or sampling TiNDLE products can contact their local distributor or email [email protected] .

For those not located in an area serviced by TiNDLE retail partners, TiNDLE Chicken can also be purchased online through PlantX.com for direct delivery.

About TiNDLE Foods

Founded in 2020, TiNDLE Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercializing delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based foods. TiNDLE Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit www.tindle.com .

Connect with TiNDLE Foods: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram | TikTok

SOURCE TiNDLE Foods