Tineco Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Advanced Floor Care Solutions

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco ,a leading innovator in intelligent floor care solutions, is rolling out highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, giving shoppers a chance to save up to 42% on some of its most sought-after floor care devices ahead of the holidays. This limited-time promotion will run from November 21st through December 2nd, offering substantial discounts on popular products, including Tineco's smart vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners, renowned for their efficient and intelligent cleaning features.

Available at impressive discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these Tineco devices blend cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design to simplify home cleaning. Each product is engineered with advanced features such as Tineco's exclusive iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which adapts suction power in real-time to ensure optimized cleaning and a longer battery life. Products on sale include:

FLOOR ONE S5 Smart Floor Washer // 44% OFF (Sale Price $279 ; Original Price $499.99 )

Ideal for tackling tough messes on hard floors, FLOOR ONE S5 provides powerful suction, extended runtime, and the benefit of self-cleaning, making quick work of cleaning tasks. Higher-capacity clean and dirty water tanks, along with up to 35 minutes of runtime and cordless convenience, offer unparalleled ease for whole home cleaning.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Smart Floor Washer // 35% OFF (Sale Price $389.99 ; Original Price $599 )

With flexible maneuverability and superior reach, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is perfect for deep, efficient cleaning in hard-to-reach areas due to its 180° lay-flat design. An upgraded pouch battery helps the floor washer maintain a 40-minute runtime, effectively extending its lifespan, and it features a Flashdry Self-cleaning system that keeps the unit in optimal condition with minimal effort.

Carpet ONE Cruiser Smart Carpet Cleaner // 29% OFF (Sale Price $499 ; Original Price $699 )

This high-performance carpet cleaner combines robust suction with intelligent technology and optimized drying capabilities to effortlessly remove dirt and stains, leaving carpets immediately fresh and rejuvenated. Ideal for frequent use, SmoothPower tech, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned water tanks reduce the effort required to maintain a clean home, and included attachments offer enhanced results in hard-to-reach areas.

PURE ONE Station 5 Smart Stick Vacuum // 26% OFF (Sale Price $339 ; Original Price $459 )

Featuring a charging and automatic self-cleaning station that keeps the vacuum in pristine condition after each and every use, the PURE ONE Station 5 is a versatile and powerful cleaning solution for all households. Additionally featured is a ZeroTangle brush to seamlessly pick up hair, fur, dust, and more while preventing tangles, making it especially ideal for pet owners.

PURE ONE A50S Cordless Vacuum // 27% OFF (Sale Price $239 ; Original Price $329 )

Designed to streamline daily cleaning, PURE ONE A50S incorporates Tineco's smart sensing technology, including DustSense, LightSense, and EdgeSense, in a lightweight, compact design for maximum convenience and cleaning efficiency. With a ZeroTangle brush, 70-minute runtime, and 185W suction, the PURE ONE A50S is ideal for tackling large debris, making cleaning a breeze.

To explore Tineco's full range of floor care solutions, visit Tineco's Amazon Storefront or the official website at US.Tineco.com .

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com .

