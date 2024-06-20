Tineco Announces Third Trade-Up Campaign for Vacuums

Save Big on Advanced Cleaning Solutions with Additional Prime Day Discounts

SEATTLE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in innovative cleaning solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its third Vacuum Trade-Up Campaign. Running from June 20th to July 20th, 2024, this campaign offers an unparalleled opportunity for customers to upgrade their cleaning arsenal with significant savings on two of Tineco's most advanced products: the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 and the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7.

Campaign Details

Tineco Vacuum Trade Up

Participants can join the campaign by submitting a form with information about their old vacuum cleaner. Upon successful registration, they will receive a discount code for either 50 USD or 100 USD. This discount is additional to the Prime Day prices, ensuring that customers receive the best possible deal on their new Tineco vacuum. To participate, visit the campaign form.

Why Upgrade to Tineco's Advanced Cleaning Solutions?

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6

Clean Beyond Limits : The Stretch S6 is designed for the toughest cleaning challenges. Have you ever struggled to clean under your heavy couch or low-lying bed? The Stretch S6 reclines fully to 180°, allowing you to reach every hidden spot without moving heavy furniture.

: The Stretch S6 is designed for the toughest cleaning challenges. Have you ever struggled to clean under your heavy couch or low-lying bed? The Stretch S6 reclines fully to 180°, allowing you to reach every hidden spot without moving heavy furniture. Reaching Ultra-Low Areas : Its sleek design makes it easy to maneuver the brush head in tight spaces, such as beneath cabinets or between furniture legs. Say goodbye to dust bunnies and hidden dirt that your old vacuum could never reach.

: Its sleek design makes it easy to maneuver the brush head in tight spaces, such as beneath cabinets or between furniture legs. Say goodbye to dust bunnies and hidden dirt that your old vacuum could never reach. Smooth Sailing in Every Direction : With its Enhanced Cleaning Flexibility Solution, the Stretch S6 offers effortless navigation around obstacles and in confined areas. Imagine gliding smoothly around table legs and into narrow corners, leaving no spot uncleaned.

: With its Enhanced Cleaning Flexibility Solution, the Stretch S6 offers effortless navigation around obstacles and in confined areas. Imagine gliding smoothly around table legs and into narrow corners, leaving no spot uncleaned. 2 min Hot Water Wash & 5 min Flash Dry: Traditional vacuums often leave behind residue and odors. The Stretch S6 uses 158℉ water for a deep, hygienic clean of the brush and pipe, ensuring that your vacuum is always ready for the next cleaning session.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

Buy One, Give Five : Do you struggle with multiple cleaning tools for different tasks? The SWITCH S7 simplifies your routine with a whole-house solution. Switch seamlessly between a stick vacuum, floor washer, crevice tool, and mini-power brush, tackling all messes on all surfaces with one versatile device.

: Do you struggle with multiple cleaning tools for different tasks? The SWITCH S7 simplifies your routine with a whole-house solution. Switch seamlessly between a stick vacuum, floor washer, crevice tool, and mini-power brush, tackling all messes on all surfaces with one versatile device. Magical Power of SwitchPro Motor : Imagine transitioning from vacuuming your carpets to washing your hard floors with a simple switch. The SwitchPro Motor provides powerful suction and versatility, making it easier than ever to maintain a spotless home.

: Imagine transitioning from vacuuming your carpets to washing your hard floors with a simple switch. The SwitchPro Motor provides powerful suction and versatility, making it easier than ever to maintain a spotless home. Unparalleled Cleaning Power : Do you dread hair tangles and loss of suction? The SWITCH S7 features Tineco's PureCyclone technology and ZeroTangle brush, ensuring strong, consistent suction without the hassle of tangled hair, even in homes with pets.

: Do you dread hair tangles and loss of suction? The SWITCH S7 features Tineco's PureCyclone technology and ZeroTangle brush, ensuring strong, consistent suction without the hassle of tangled hair, even in homes with pets. 2 min Hot Water Wash & 5 min Flash Dry: Like the Stretch S6, the SWITCH S7's self-cleaning system ensures your vacuum remains clean and odor-free. No more worrying about lingering dirt and grime affecting your next cleaning session.

Real-Life Cleaning Challenges Solved

Busy Parents : Juggling work, kids, and household chores? Tineco's vacuums make cleaning quick and efficient, giving you more time for what matters most.

: Juggling work, kids, and household chores? Tineco's vacuums make cleaning quick and efficient, giving you more time for what matters most. Pet Owners : Tired of pet hair everywhere? The SWITCH S7's ZeroTangle brush and powerful suction handle pet hair with ease, keeping your home fur-free.

: Tired of pet hair everywhere? The SWITCH S7's ZeroTangle brush and powerful suction handle pet hair with ease, keeping your home fur-free. Apartment Dwellers: Struggling to clean in tight spaces? The Stretch S6's maneuverability makes it perfect for small apartments, reaching every corner and under every piece of furniture.

Join the Campaign

Don't miss this chance to upgrade your cleaning tools with Tineco's state-of-the-art vacuums. Visit our website and join the campaign today to receive your discount code and enjoy unbeatable Prime Day deals.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

