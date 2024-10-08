Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 42%

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances with an emphasis on innovative floor care items, is excited to offer can't-miss promotions on its highly popular stick vacuums and floor washers this Amazon Prime Day. On October 8th and 9th, consumers can save up to 42% off Tineco products designed for an elevated and efficient cleaning experience.

Tineco Announces Unbeatable Deals on Intelligent Floor Care Solutions this Amazon Prime Day

Enjoyed by over 14 million people worldwide, Tineco's floor care items are renowned for their powerful performance, multi-purpose capabilities, and intuitive designs. Equally noteworthy, Tineco is celebrated for its patented intelligent iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which detects messes and automatically adjusts the unit's power to deliver a complete clean and improved battery life.

Featured sale products include:

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro : 39% Off (Originally: $799 // Sale Price: $489)

The Floor One S7 Pro delivers optimized cleaning with its ability to vacuum and mop simultaneously. Advanced features, including a SmoothPower self-propulsion system, novel dual-sided brush roller, and iLoop Smart Sensor technology, offer ultimate ease when in use, topped off with a thorough self-cleaning cycle for hands-free upkeep.

Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 : 33% Off (Originally: $599 // Sale Price: $399)

With exceptional maneuverability and the ability to tackle wet or dry messes, the Floor One Stretch S6 is an indispensable tool for any household. Specially designed to clean hard-to-reach areas, it boasts a 180° tilting design that allows the floor washer to lay completely flat and triple-sided edge cleaning that leaves no corner uncleaned. Following use, its upgraded FlashDry self-cleaning system eliminates the hassle of manual maintenance by washing and drying the entire unit, from the roller to each and every internal component.

Tineco Floor One S5 : 42% Off (Originally: $599 // Sale Price: $399)

The Tineco Floor One S5 makes vacuuming then mopping separately a thing of the past, as it combines the two chores into one seamless operation. Streamlining the cleaning process, this model can clean large areas without interruption and has an auto self-cleaning function.

NEW Tineco Pure One A50S : 27% Off (Originally: $329 // Sale Price: $239)

Expanding on the popularity of Tineco's best-selling Pure One stick vacuums, PURE ONE A50S stands out for its impressive 185W of powerful suction and 70-minute runtime. New-to-brand, a 3DSense Brush integrates intelligent features such as DustSense, EdgeSense, and LightSense, to boost cleaning efficiency by 66%.

With all Tineco smart models, users can visualize cleaner floors on the interactive display, with rings that changes from red to blue once the surface is pristine, and receive real-time working status updates.

Visit Tineco's Amazon shop to take advantage of these exclusive two-day Prime Day deals. To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit us.tineco.com .

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit us.tineco.com .

