SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in smart home cleaning solutions, today announced the appointment of Swerve Strategic as its official U.S. Agency of Record. The partnership expands on a long-standing collaboration between the two teams, following Swerve Strategic's successful role as Tineco's Agency of Record in Canada since 2020.

Tineco Appoints Swerve Strategic as U.S. Agency of Record

This appointment marks an important milestone in Tineco's continued growth in the U.S. market and reflects the brand's commitment to strengthening its communications, media engagement, and brand presence across key consumer touchpoints. As Agency of Record, Swerve Strategic will lead Tineco's U.S. public relations and communications efforts, including brand storytelling, media relations, influencer engagement, and integrated campaign support.

Tineco has earned strong recognition in the U.S. for its innovative smart home cleaning solutions, particularly its category-leading wet and dry floor care technology designed to deliver powerful performance for real-world household needs. With a focus on intuitive design, reliable functionality, and everyday usability, Tineco continues to support modern households—especially busy families and pet owners—with smarter, more efficient cleaning experiences.

"As Tineco continues to grow in the U.S., it's important that our communications reflect not only the innovation behind our products, but also how they fit naturally into modern everyday living," said Bill Song, Director of International Brand and Marketing at Tineco. "Our collaboration with Swerve Strategic has delivered strong results in Canada, and we're pleased to extend this partnership to the U.S. as we continue building a more connected, lifestyle-driven dialogue with consumers."

Through this partnership, Swerve Strategic will support Tineco's mission to bring thoughtful innovation to U.S. consumers—helping make home cleaning simpler, more efficient, and better aligned with modern lifestyles.

All U.S. media inquiries related to Tineco marketing and communications may be directed to

[email protected].

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

About Swerve Strategic

Swerve Strategic is a leading integrated communications agency specializing in full-funnel marketing solutions that drive brand success. With expertise across PR, influencer marketing, digital marketing, and more, Swerve Strategic helps brands navigate the evolving media landscape and connect with audiences at every stage of the customer journey. For more information, visit: https://swervestrategic.com/.

SOURCE TINECO