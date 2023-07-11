Tineco Celebrates Amazon Prime Day with Exclusive Discounts on Innovative Cleaning Solutions

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco is excited to announce exclusive discounts on their remarkable cleaning products ahead of Prime Day, providing consumers with unbeatable value to elevate their home cleaning routine. As families, pet owners, and individuals eagerly await Prime Day, Tineco takes pride in their cutting-edge cleaning solutions that have earned a well-deserved reputation for quality, performance, and remarkable sales success. Tineco's unwavering commitment to exceptional products is evident in their top position in the category.

During this event, shoppers can avail exclusive discounts on Tineco's highly acclaimed range of cleaning products, including the FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2, the newly launched PURE ONE S15 Pet, FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze, and FLOOR ONE S7 PRO. These products offer unmatched cleaning performance and are designed to provide exceptional results for all cleaning needs.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the power and convenience of Tineco's innovative cleaning solutions at an unbeatable price. Visit Tineco's website now to take advantage of these exclusive discounts during Prime Day.

FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2 - Your Ultimate Cleaning Companion

Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional floor cleaning methods and welcome a revolution in convenience and efficiency. Designed with the modern homeowner in mind, this remarkable cleaning tool is packed with features that address your specific cleaning needs. The MHCBS system ensures your floors are always cleaned with a clean brush roller, eliminating the residues that traditional methods leave behind. Experience the convenience of a self-cleaning and drying system that truly leaves your cleaning tool hygienic and ready to use. The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor provides helpful maintenance reminders, cleaning reports, and valuable resources to enhance your cleaning experience. Upgrade your cleaning routine today with the FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2 and enjoy spotlessly clean floors effortlessly.

Prime Day price: 399.99 USD (Original Price: 599.99 USD, 33% OFF)

PURE ONE S15 Pet - the ultimate cleaning solution for pet owners!

With its innovative V-Shaped bristles and dual-comb design, this powerful vacuum effortlessly lifts and vacuums pet hair without any tangling on the roller brush. Say goodbye to frustrating and time-consuming hair removal! And that's not all - the Tineco iLoop Smart sensor ensures a longer runtime by automatically adjusting the suction power based on the mess, prolonging it by a remarkable 4 times. With this advanced technology, you can effectively clean up to 1399 ft2 on a single charge, providing you with uninterrupted cleaning power and convenience. Say hello to a clean, pet-friendly home with the PURE ONE S15 Pet - the ultimate cleaning companion for pet owners.

Prime Day price: 349.30 USD (Original price: 499.99 USD, 30% OFF)

FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze - the ultimate hard floor cleaning solution that will transform the way you clean!

With its unique patented Tineco iLoop smart sensor, the S3 Breeze adjusts suction power and water flow for optimal cleaning results. Say goodbye to the hassle of vacuuming and mopping separately - now you can vacuum and wash your hard floors at the same time, saving you time and effort. This cordless and powerful device ensures your floors are left completely dry and streak-free in just minutes, thanks to its impressive water recovery rate of over 90%. The dual-tank design always ensures you are cleaning with fresh water, for a truly hygienic clean. Plus, with its lightweight and self-propelled design, you can easily maneuver the S3 Breeze around your home, effortlessly reaching every corner and even cleaning stairs. Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning for up to 35 minutes, without the need to constantly recharge. Cleaning up after cleaning is a breeze with the mess-free self-cleaning feature - simply place the S3 Breeze on the storage tray and run the self-cleaning cycle to keep the brush and tubes clean and odor-free, always ready for your next cleaning session. Stay in control with real-time status updates on the LED screen and receive helpful voice prompts. For even more support, integrate with the app for detailed cleaning guidance. Upgrade your cleaning routine with the FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze and experience the ultimate in convenience, efficiency, and sparkling clean floors.

Prime Day price: 239.85 USD (Original price: 369.99 USD, 35% OFF)

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO - the ultimate floor washer that takes your cleaning experience to the next level!

With its impressive features, this high-end flagship model from Tineco has everything you need to achieve spotless floors effortlessly. Experience a completely clean floor with balanced-pressure water flow, ensuring continuous fresh water washing and efficient dirty water recycling at a rapid rate of 450 times per minute. No more back-breaking work - the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO detects the movement of the rear wheels and assists you with the SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion system, making it effortless to push and pull. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, you can clean for longer without the need for frequent refilling, emptying, or recharging, thanks to the Tineco iLoop technology that constantly adjusts clean and dirty water, as well as battery power. Enjoy thorough cleaning with the dual-sided edge cleaning feature, reaching into hard-to-reach corners and baseboards, leaving no place missed in your cleaning routine. Stay informed and in control with the 3.6" LCD full screen, featuring the helpful Tineco Assistant that guides you through the entire cleaning process, from quick start-ups to real-time working status updates. Upgrade your cleaning game with the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO and experience the ultimate in convenience, efficiency, and a spotless, fresh home.

Prime Day price: 639.00 USD (Original price: 799.99 USD, 20% OFF)

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://us.tineco.com/.

SOURCE TINECO