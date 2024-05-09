Tineco Celebrates May with Hero Product Recommendation

Unwind this spring with Tineco's most innovative cleaning solutions.

SEATTLE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring cleaning doesn't have to break the bank. This May, Tineco, a leading innovator in smart home appliances, is recommending their hero product line, making it easier than ever to achieve sparkling clean floors.

Unleash the Cleaning Power for Less (May 13th – 19th Only!)

Tineco's Hero Product Sale features unbeatable deals on their most popular floor care solutions. Here's what awaits you for a limited time only:

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 PRO: Effortless Cleaning, Exceptional Results (Original MSRP: $799, Now Only $599)

Experience a whole new level of clean with the S7 PRO at a fraction of the price! Featuring a balanced water flow system, self-cleaning features, and effortless maneuverability with SmoothPower technology, this flagship model ensures a spotless clean for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. Dual-sided edge cleaning tackles corners and baseboards, while a 3.6" LCD screen and Tineco Assistant voice control offer added convenience. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to elevate your cleaning routine and save!

Tineco FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7: Powerful Suction, Convenient Mopping (Original MSRP: $899.99, Now Only $759)

The versatile SWITCH S7 is the perfect all-in-one solution for busy households. Combining powerful suction with convenient mopping, it eliminates the need for multiple appliances. The innovative FlashDry system dries the brush roll in just 5 minutes, preventing mold and odor. Plus, the revolutionary Pouch Cell battery offers a lifespan three times longer than traditional batteries. Upgrade your cleaning routine and enjoy exceptional value with the discounted SWITCH S7!

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Steam: Unleash the Power of Steam Cleaning (Original MSRP: $649.99, Now Only $569.99)

The S7 Steam redefines floor care with its ability to clean and sanitize simultaneously at an amazing price! HyperSteam Technology utilizes superheated steam to dissolve grease, tackle stains, and eliminate bacteria. A soft roller brush polishes floors to a brilliant shine. The S7 Steam boasts a long-lasting Pouch Cell battery, MHCBS™ technology for optimal cleaning, and a self-cleaning system for ultimate convenience. Experience the power of steam cleaning without breaking the bank – for a limited time only!

Tineco's Hero Product Sale runs from May 13th to May 19th only. For the ultimate convenience, shop the Tineco Hero Product Sale directly on the Tineco Amazon store and experience the ease of online shopping!

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big on Tineco's top-rated cleaning solutions and transform your spring cleaning experience! Visit https://us.tineco.com/ today to learn more and find the perfect cleaning solution for your home.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

