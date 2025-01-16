Leading Floor Care Brand Takes Home Slew of Distinguished Editorial Awards

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a trailblazer in smart home cleaning solutions, celebrates its outstanding achievements at CES 2025, garnering several industry awards for its innovative products. These accolades spotlight Tineco's bold strides in creating intelligent, user-focused cleaning technologies that enhance modern living. Award wins include:

Tineco Earns Top Honors and Redefines Smart Cleaning at CES 2025

SlashGear's 2025 CES Innovation Awards – Floor One S9 Artist Steam

House Digest's 2025 CES Innovation Awards – Carpet One Cruiser

Android Authority's 2025 CES Breakthrough Awards – Floor One S9 Artist Steam

Reviewed Awards at CES 2025 – Floor One S9 Artist Steam

The award-winning products of 2025 embody Tineco's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home cleaning. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, honored with three distinguished awards from SlashGear, Android Authority, and Reviewed, introduced groundbreaking capabilities designed to tackle household challenges with ease. Among the standout features that captured the audience's attention at CES were its impressive 284°F high-temperature steam, seamless maneuverability thanks to SmoothDrive Technology, and Aurora AI Lights that dynamically adjust in color to reflect the cleaning status. The seamless self-cleaning cycle that leaves the floor washer and all components in pristine condition for its subsequent use was another highlight, earning particular praise for the efficiency it offered during live demonstrations.

Additionally, the Tineco Carpet One Cruiser, recognized with an innovation award from House Digest, exemplifies Tineco's dedication to crafting trailblazing, high-performance cleaning solutions for everyday use. Designed to effortlessly tackle tough stains and refresh carpets, the Carpet One Cruiser delivers unmatched convenience and effectiveness through its advanced features. Its 167°F High-temp PowerDry technology significantly accelerates drying time, while its self-cleaning system eliminates the hassle of post-use maintenance by automatically cleaning the brush head, roller, and internal components. This combination of deep-cleaning performance and user-friendly functionality positions the Carpet One Cruiser as a game-changing solution for busy households.

"This recognition reinforces our mission to revolutionize the home cleaning experience through continuous innovation," said Mr. Leng, CEO at Tineco. "Our new technologies are designed to empower customers, making their lives simpler and more efficient."

At CES 2025, Tineco also showcased the PURE ONE Station 5, an intelligent stick vacuum with a 3-in-1 Smart Station that provides automatic self-cleaning, charging, and storage. All spotlight SKUs displayed at CES display Tineco's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of today's households.

Further underscoring industry leadership in the category, Tineco's parent company, Ecovacs, garnered multiple impressive awards including:

Twice's 2025 Picks Award – Deebot X8 Pro Omni

MAKEUSEOF's Best of 2025 Award - GOAT A3000 LiDar

2024-2025 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 – Ecovacs Robotics

Robotic Lawn Mower Technology Innovation Award – GOAT A2500 RTK

With a community of over 14 million loyal users across key markets globally, including regions in North America, Europe, and Asia, Tineco continues to prioritize quality and cutting-edge functionality. From pioneering smart vacuums to designing next-generation cleaning systems, the brand remains at the forefront of the industry.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

