Tineco Expands PURE ONE Station Series with Two Powerful Options

Tineco Introduces PURE ONE Station FurFree and PURE ONE Station: Smart Cleaning Tailored to Your Needs

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the triumphant debut of the high-end PURE ONE Station FurFree at the 2023 IFA, Tineco, a leader in smart home cleaning solutions, takes another step forward in cleaning technology leadership. Today, the PURE ONE Station series arrives, introducing not one, but two exceptional vacuum cleaners designed to empower a seamless cleaning experience for any need.

Tineco PURE ONE Station Series Tineco PURE ONE Station FruFree

This new series, encompassing both the PURE ONE Station FurFree and the PURE ONE Station, delivers exceptional performance and innovative design tailored to both pet owners and value-conscious consumers. Whether you're battling relentless pet hair or simply seeking effortless home care, the PURE ONE Station series has you covered.

Effortless Maintenance, Convenient Storage:

Both PURE ONE Station models boast the revolutionary station, a multifunctional charging and cleaning hub featuring a full-path self-cleaning design. Say goodbye to post-cleaning chores! This station automatically empties the dustbin, cleans the brush roll and filters, and even stores accessories – all while silently charging your vacuum for the next cleaning session. This full-path self-cleaning ensures every speck of dust gets collected during every cycle, leaving you with a truly clean machine. Moreover, the sleek and stylish design of the PURE ONE Station transforms it into a beautiful storage solution that seamlessly integrates into your living room.

Untangle the Mess with ZeroTangle Technology:

Experience tangle-free cleaning with the ZeroTangle brush design, a Tineco signature found in both PURE ONE Station models. Hair, pet fur, and debris effortlessly glide into the dustbin, eliminating frustrating clogs and blockages. No more worrying about choosing the right brush head! The ZeroTangle brush tackles everything from carpets to hard floors, offering a powerful and convenient full-area cleaning experience.

Next-Gen Power: Introducing Pouch Cell Battery Technology:

For the first time in the cleaning industry, Tineco introduces Pouch Cell battery technology, previously seen in cutting-edge smartphones. This advanced battery delivers exceptional power, longer lifespan (up to 3 times longer!), and faster charging, making both PURE ONE Station models the epitome of cleaning efficiency. The lighter weight and lower operating temperature of Pouch Cell technology also enhance safety and user comfort.

PURE ONE Station Furfree: Unleash the Pet Hair Hero:

The PURE ONE Station Furfree takes pet hair removal to the next level with its dedicated Pet Cleaning Kit. This kit includes a specialized Furfree brush and extension hose, ensuring no corner remains untouched by the cleaning power. Additionally, the Furfree model boasts enhanced intelligence with an LED display, offering detailed cleaning data, as well as app connectivity and voice monitoring for ultimate control and convenience.

PURE ONE Station: Value-Packed Cleaning Powerhouse:

The PURE ONE Station delivers all the essentials for effortless cleaning in a cost-conscious package. Enjoy the benefits of the self-cleaning station, ZeroTangle brush, and powerful Pouch Cell battery – all at an unbeatable value.

"The PURE ONE Station series represents a pivotal leap forward in home cleaning convenience," says Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco's International Business Unit. "With its innovative features and powerful performance, we're empowering everyone to experience a simpler, smarter way to achieve a spotless home."

Ready to experience the future of cleaning? Both the PURE ONE Station FurFree (MSRP $799 USD) and PURE ONE Station (MSRP $599 USD) are now available for purchase on the Tineco Amazon store and Tineco official webstore.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

SOURCE TINECO