Tineco Expands PURE ONE Station Series with Two Powerful Options

News provided by

TINECO

13 Feb, 2024, 08:40 ET

Tineco Introduces PURE ONE Station FurFree and PURE ONE Station: Smart Cleaning Tailored to Your Needs

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the triumphant debut of the high-end PURE ONE Station FurFree at the 2023 IFA, Tineco, a leader in smart home cleaning solutions, takes another step forward in cleaning technology leadership. Today, the PURE ONE Station series arrives, introducing not one, but two exceptional vacuum cleaners designed to empower a seamless cleaning experience for any need.

Continue Reading
Tineco PURE ONE Station Series
Tineco PURE ONE Station Series
Tineco PURE ONE Station FruFree
Tineco PURE ONE Station FruFree

This new series, encompassing both the PURE ONE Station FurFree and the PURE ONE Station, delivers exceptional performance and innovative design tailored to both pet owners and value-conscious consumers. Whether you're battling relentless pet hair or simply seeking effortless home care, the PURE ONE Station series has you covered.

Effortless Maintenance, Convenient Storage:

Both PURE ONE Station models boast the revolutionary station, a multifunctional charging and cleaning hub featuring a full-path self-cleaning design. Say goodbye to post-cleaning chores! This station automatically empties the dustbin, cleans the brush roll and filters, and even stores accessories – all while silently charging your vacuum for the next cleaning session. This full-path self-cleaning ensures every speck of dust gets collected during every cycle, leaving you with a truly clean machine. Moreover, the sleek and stylish design of the PURE ONE Station transforms it into a beautiful storage solution that seamlessly integrates into your living room.

Untangle the Mess with ZeroTangle Technology:

Experience tangle-free cleaning with the ZeroTangle brush design, a Tineco signature found in both PURE ONE Station models. Hair, pet fur, and debris effortlessly glide into the dustbin, eliminating frustrating clogs and blockages. No more worrying about choosing the right brush head! The ZeroTangle brush tackles everything from carpets to hard floors, offering a powerful and convenient full-area cleaning experience.

Next-Gen Power: Introducing Pouch Cell Battery Technology:

For the first time in the cleaning industry, Tineco introduces Pouch Cell battery technology, previously seen in cutting-edge smartphones. This advanced battery delivers exceptional power, longer lifespan (up to 3 times longer!), and faster charging, making both PURE ONE Station models the epitome of cleaning efficiency. The lighter weight and lower operating temperature of Pouch Cell technology also enhance safety and user comfort.

PURE ONE Station Furfree: Unleash the Pet Hair Hero:

The PURE ONE Station Furfree takes pet hair removal to the next level with its dedicated Pet Cleaning Kit. This kit includes a specialized Furfree brush and extension hose, ensuring no corner remains untouched by the cleaning power. Additionally, the Furfree model boasts enhanced intelligence with an LED display, offering detailed cleaning data, as well as app connectivity and voice monitoring for ultimate control and convenience.

PURE ONE Station: Value-Packed Cleaning Powerhouse:

The PURE ONE Station delivers all the essentials for effortless cleaning in a cost-conscious package. Enjoy the benefits of the self-cleaning station, ZeroTangle brush, and powerful Pouch Cell battery – all at an unbeatable value.

"The PURE ONE Station series represents a pivotal leap forward in home cleaning convenience," says Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco's International Business Unit. "With its innovative features and powerful performance, we're empowering everyone to experience a simpler, smarter way to achieve a spotless home."

Ready to experience the future of cleaning? Both the PURE ONE Station FurFree (MSRP $799 USD) and PURE ONE Station (MSRP $599 USD) are now available for purchase on the Tineco Amazon store and Tineco official webstore.

About Tineco
Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

SOURCE TINECO

Also from this source

Verliebt in Sauberkeit - Exklusive Valentinstagangebote von Tineco

Verliebt in Sauberkeit - Exklusive Valentinstagangebote von Tineco

Alles gemeinsam meistern - sogar den Haushalt? Für die Liebsten gibt es in diesem Jahr zum Valentinstag ganz besondere Geschenke – mit den preislich...
Show Your Love for Your Home This Valentine's Day with Tineco's Exclusive Product Discounts

Show Your Love for Your Home This Valentine's Day with Tineco's Exclusive Product Discounts

This Valentine's Day, show your love not just for your significant other, but also for your home! Tineco, a leading brand in innovative home cleaning ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.