Smart floor care solutions simplify seasonal refresh with powerful, efficient cleaning

SEATTLE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is the perfect time to hit reset at home, especially when it comes to the floors. After months of winter mess from tracked-in dirt and salt to pet hair and allergens, a deep clean can help create a fresher, healthier space. With busy households looking for smarter ways to maintain their homes, Tineco is introducing its spring cleaning lineup of intelligent floor care solutions designed to simplify everyday cleaning and deliver professional-level results with less effort.

Tineco Introduces Spring Cleaning Lineup Designed for Modern Living

Built for modern living, Tineco products combine vacuuming and washing into one seamless step, helping homeowners save time while keeping floors spotless.

Leading the lineup are Tineco's advanced smart floor washers, including the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, and FLOOR ONE S9 Master. Instead of vacuuming first, then mopping, and waiting for floors to dry, these innovative cleaners vacuum and wash at the same time. The result is a faster, more efficient clean that leaves hard floors looking polished and refreshed.

From March 25–31, shoppers can take advantage of limited-time Amazon promotions across the lineup. The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam is available for $499 (regularly $699, 29% off), while the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is offered at $699 (regularly $949, 26% off). The FLOOR ONE S9 Master is available for $599 (regularly $749, 20% off).

Among them, the S9 Artist Steam has already earned recognition from the Good Housekeeping team for its thoughtful design and performance. Designed to address the realities of modern housekeeping, it delivers practical, efficient cleaning solutions that adapt seamlessly to a variety of home environments- from busy kitchens to high-traffic living areas - making it a standout choice for today's multitasking households.

Spring also brings an increase in pollen, dust, and pet dander, often trapped deep within carpets and upholstery. The PURE ONE Station 5 Pro cordless vacuum helps tackle seasonal allergens with intelligent technology that automatically adjusts suction power based on the level of debris detected. Its lightweight cordless design makes it easy to move throughout the home, while a self-emptying station means less maintenance and more convenience for everyday cleaning. During the March 25–31 promotion, it will be available for $419 (regularly $599, 30% off).

Refreshing carpets is another essential step in the spring reset. A longtime favorite, the Carpet One Cruiser smart carpet cleaner helps restore high-traffic areas with powerful cleaning performance while accelerating drying time. Faster drying not only means quicker results but also helps prevent mold and mildew growth, keeping carpets fresh and ready for guests. The Carpet One Cruiser will also be included in the March 25–31 promotion, priced at $489 (regularly $699, 30% off).

With innovative features and a focus on real-life cleaning needs, Tineco's spring lineup reflects the brand's commitment to smarter home care solutions that support modern lifestyles - making it easier than ever for households to refresh their spaces for the new season and achieve cleaner, healthier floors without adding extra steps to the cleaning routine.

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About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

SOURCE TINECO