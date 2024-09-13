Tineco Recognized as Top Brand on Amazon, Offers Exclusive Discounts to Celebrate

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in smart home appliances, is excited to announce its recognition by Amazon as one of the top brands. Amazon has awarded Tineco three prestigious tags: "Highly Rated" for over 100K customer reviews, "Trending" with 100K+ orders in the past three months, and "Low Returns" for high consumer satisfaction and low return rates. This recognition highlights Tineco's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Tineco Recognized as Top Brand on Amazon

In celebration, Tineco is offering exclusive discounts on some of its top products from September 16 to September 22, 2024. This limited-time event provides consumers with significant savings on cutting-edge cleaning solutions designed to simplify home cleaning.

Featured Discounted Products:

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6

Discounted Price: $459 | Original Price: $599

The Floor One Stretch S6 offers unmatched maneuverability with its 180° tilting design, allowing it to reach under furniture with ease. Lying flat at just 5.1 inches in height, it cleans even the most challenging spaces, down to 0.20 inches from walls and baseboards. Its FlashDry Self-Cleaning System ensures easy maintenance, and its 40-minute runtime provides extended cleaning power for both visible and hard-to-reach areas.

FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2

Discounted Price: $399 | Original Price: $549.99

Transform your cleaning routine with the FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2. Its Fresh Water Cleaning System guarantees that your floors are always cleaned with fresh water, leaving no residue behind. The self-cleaning and drying system keeps the appliance hygienic, while the Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor provides real-time cleaning feedback, reports, and maintenance alerts, offering the modern homeowner a streamlined, efficient cleaning experience.

FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry

Discounted Price: $599 | Original Price: $769

The Floor One S7 FlashDry brings high-efficiency cleaning with its FlashDry technology, using 70°C heated water for instant drying and deep cleaning. With dual-side corner cleaning and a 40-minute runtime, it covers every inch of your home effortlessly. The SmoothPower self-propulsion system makes pushing and pulling the device a breeze, ensuring maximum comfort during use.

PURE ONE Station Furfree

Discounted Price: $549 | Original Price: $799

As the world's smartest self-cleaning vacuum station, the PURE ONE Station Furfree features the OmniHub station, which automatically self-cleans, recharges, and stores the vacuum. Designed with pet owners in mind, the FurFree Kit ensures gentle grooming without harming your pet's skin, while the 3-liter dustbin holds debris for up to 60 days, making it ideal for busy households.

Tineco invites consumers to celebrate this milestone by taking advantage of these exclusive discounts during the promotion. These offers reflect Tineco's mission to deliver smarter, more convenient home cleaning solutions.

For more information on these offers and to discover Tineco's full range of products, visit Tineco.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

SOURCE TINECO