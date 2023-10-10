Tineco Reveals Unbeatable Prime Day Sales on Portfolio of Innovative Floor Care Solutions

News provided by

Tineco

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Save big with up to 40% off top-rated cordless vacuums and floor washers

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances with an emphasis on innovative floor care solutions, today announced its highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day deals, offering consumers up to 40% off best-selling cordless vacuums and floor washers.

During the Prime Day event on October 10th and 11th, a selection of Tineco's unrivaled floor care items will be on sale with impressive savings of up to $240.00. The promotion includes unbeatable deals on Tineco's TikTok-viral floor washers and stick vacuums that feature the brand's best-in-class iLoop Smart Sensor Technology.

Dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier by consistently innovating and introducing new devices to simplify everyday household activities, Tineco's assortment of smart solutions enhance the user experience and provide instant gratification by detecting dirt and automatically adjusting suction power in real-time, which not only optimizes battery power but also allows the user to visualize cleaner floors on the display ring that changes from red to blue once the surface is clean. Highlight smart products on promotion include:

  • FLOOR ONE S5 Smart Floor Washer // 35% OFF (Sale Price $324.98; Original Price $499.99)
    Featuring cutting-edge performance capabilities (literally), the Floor One S5 can easily tackle tough and sticky messes on hard floors and boasts a run time of up to 35 minutes.
  • FLOOR ONE S7 Pro Smart Floor Washer// 30% OFF (Sale Price $559.00; Original Price $799.00)
    With over 75% 5-star reviews on Amazon, this new floor washer from Tineco offers an elevated cleaning experience with advanced engineering features, including a SmoothPower self-propulsion system, novel dual-edge cleaning roller, and floating scraper technology.
  • PURE ONE S15 Pet Smart Stick Vacuum // 30% OFF (Sale Price $349.30; Original Price $499.99)
    Especially ideal for pet owners, the Pure One S15 Pet combines smart sensors and an anti-tangle power brush to simplify and improve the overall cleaning experience.
  • PURE ONE S11 Smart Stick Vacuum // 40% OFF (Sale Price $209.99; Original Price $349.99)
    This uniquely superior, powerful stick vacuum delivers 130W of strong suction and up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted whole-home cleaning.

To learn more about Tineco and its full suite of floor care solutions, including cordless vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners, visit the Amazon Storefront or US.Tineco.com.

About Tineco
Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

Media Inquiries
5W Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Tineco

