TINECO REVOLUTIONIZES CARPET CLEANING WITH THE LAUNCH OF CARPET ONE CRUISER

Specially engineered to deliver professional-grade carpet cleaning results with ultimate ease

SEATTLE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco , a global leader in intelligent home appliances with an emphasis on innovative floor care items, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary new cleaning solution: Carpet One Cruiser.

Tineco Carpet One Cruiser

Designed to make deep carpet cleaning easier and more efficient than ever before, Tineco's Carpet One Cruiser features intelligent capabilities, impressive performance, and an innovative design. Once considered a laborious and time-consuming task, this groundbreaking solution now provides users with the convenience of effortlessly upkeeping their carpets, making it a simple part of their cleaning routine. Tineco's Carpet One Cruiser incorporates key elements such as:

Powerful Cleaning: Strong suction of up to 130W ensures deep carpet cleaning and effective extraction of water residue, and a new, optimized pretreat formula breaks down tough stains and dirt before the primary purification process.

Strong suction of up to 130W ensures deep carpet cleaning and effective extraction of water residue, and a new, optimized pretreat formula breaks down tough stains and dirt before the primary purification process. Effortless Use: Three levels of SmoothPower tech, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned water tanks which reduce the unit's weight allow for intuitive pushing and pulling across various carpet types, making the machine easy to maneuver, suitable for users of all ages and strengths, and ideal for frequent use. Plus, included attachments offer enhanced results in hard-to-reach areas.

Three levels of SmoothPower tech, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned water tanks which reduce the unit's weight allow for intuitive pushing and pulling across various carpet types, making the machine easy to maneuver, suitable for users of all ages and strengths, and ideal for frequent use. Plus, included attachments offer enhanced results in hard-to-reach areas. Efficient Drying: 167°F heated air significantly accelerates the drying process, prevents mold and mildew growth, and allows almost immediate use of cleaned areas. Using ultra-heated drying mode, the Carpet One Cruiser can reduce drying times by 50% or more than traditional models.

167°F heated air significantly accelerates the drying process, prevents mold and mildew growth, and allows almost immediate use of cleaned areas. Using ultra-heated drying mode, the Carpet One Cruiser can reduce drying times by 50% or more than traditional models. Complete Self-Cleaning System: For hands-free maintenance, an automatic, two-minute self-cleaning cycle flushes the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute 131°F flash drying cycle that completely dries each component.

For hands-free maintenance, an automatic, two-minute self-cleaning cycle flushes the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute 131°F flash drying cycle that completely dries each component. iLoop Smart Sensor: For thorough cleaning and extended runtime, iLoop Smart Sensors automatically adjust water flow and suction power based on the level of dirt and debris detected.

"The introduction of Carpet One Cruiser represents a significant leap forward in Tineco's journey to develop home cleaning technology that simplifies the user experience," said Romeo Luo, Tineco's International Business Unit General Manager. "Deep cleaning carpets frequently can not only enhance and prolong their aesthetic appeal but also contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Yet, many overlook upkeep. Combining ease of use, powerful performance, and smart features into one, Carpet One Cruiser transforms the mundane chore of carpet cleaning into an enjoyable, satisfying, hassle-free routine practice."

The Carpet One Cruiser is now available for $699 on the Tineco website and Amazon . To learn more about Tineco and its full suite of floor care solutions, including vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners, visit https://www.tineco.com .

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com .

SOURCE TINECO