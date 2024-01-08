Tineco to Showcase New Lineup of Innovative Smart Cleaning and Cooking Solutions at CES 2024

Global trailblazer in home technology to present impressive innovations in floor care and kitchen

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to making home appliances smarter and easier to use, Tineco will showcase inventive, smart home solutions at CES 2024 that deliver unrivaled capabilities, including a multi-function vacuum and floor washer, the world's smartest self-cleaning station vacuum, and the brand's first-ever intelligent and integrated smart countertop oven.

Since pioneering the first-ever smart cordless stick vacuum in 2019, Tineco has displayed its commitment to innovation within the floor care category with various new products, particularly in the smart home space. Prioritizing easing and enhancing the user experience, Tineco's latest launches in home cleaning offer advanced engineering features such as iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which detects messes and adjusts the unit's suction or water flow automatically, and Pouch Cell Technology that maintains exceptional power for an extended duration of time. Introductions include:

Floor One Switch S7 : This first-of-its-kind smart multi-function cleaner with a SwitchPro Motor can seamlessly be switched between a floor washer or vacuum unit, providing the ultimate and most versatile solution for whole-house cleaning. Floor washer features include MHCBS technology, which ensures the unit is washing with the freshest of water, a self-cleaning system, and more, while the vacuum is equipped with a specially designed ZeroTangle brush head and PureCyclone technology for strong, long-lasting suction.

: This first-of-its-kind smart multi-function cleaner with a SwitchPro Motor can seamlessly be switched between a floor washer or vacuum unit, providing the ultimate and most versatile solution for whole-house cleaning. Floor washer features include MHCBS technology, which ensures the unit is washing with the freshest of water, a self-cleaning system, and more, while the vacuum is equipped with a specially designed ZeroTangle brush head and PureCyclone technology for strong, long-lasting suction. Pure One Station : As the world's smartest self-cleaning station vacuum, the Pure One Station's OmniHub stores the vacuum neatly, recharges, and automatically self-cleans the entire machine from the brush to the tubes and filters, completely hands-free, with storage of debris and dust held for up to 60 days. Delivering a hassle-free experience, the ZeroTangle brush head prevents hair buildup in the roller, and PureCyclone technology separates air and dust to minimize clogging and sustain strong suction and power.

Beyond reimaging how consumers can clean more efficiently and effectively, Tineco is expanding its kitchen presence with the debut of Oveni One, an all-new intelligent countertop appliance. Intended to ease and streamline the everyday timely task of cooking, the sleek and versatile app-integrated smart countertop oven with an onboard touchscreen will offer hundreds of built-in recipes and multiple cooking functions.

"This year, we diligently listened to consumer requests and feedback and explored new systems and technologies to design cutting-edge home cleaning and kitchen solutions that simplify household activities and elevate daily life," said Todd Manegold, General Manager of North America, Tineco. "We're excited to be back at CES for 2024 to present our latest innovations and celebrate the evolution of Tineco's intelligent appliances across home categories."

Visit booth #52728 at CES 2024 (January 9th - 12th) in the Venetian Expo for on-site demonstrations of Tineco's floor care and kitchen innovations. To learn more about Tineco, please visit https://us.tineco.com .

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com .

