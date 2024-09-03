BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leader in smart home innovation, is excited to announce its participation in this year's IFA show in Berlin. The company will introduce a lineup of new products that represent a significant leap forward in smart home technology. These products span four key categories: floor washers, vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, and kitchen appliances, each showcasing the next level of innovation and convenience for modern homes. Attendees can visit Tineco at booth NO.405 in Hall 9.1.

Revolutionizing Floor Cleaning with Advanced Floor Washers

Tineco to Unveil Next-Generation Smart Home Appliances at IFA Berlin 2024

At the forefront of Tineco's floor washer lineup is the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, a flagship model that epitomizes cutting-edge technology. This model features an innovative 180° lay-flat design, allowing the unit to clean under furniture with just 5.1 inches of clearance, enhancing accessibility to tight spaces. The Stretch S6 integrates revolutionary FlashDry technology, ensuring floors are instantly dry after cleaning, eliminating water residue and reducing the risk of slips. With its dual-angle cleaning design, it effectively tackles every corner and hard-to-reach area. The unit also boasts MHCSB technology for continuous use of fresh water throughout the cleaning process, optimizing overall performance. Additionally, iLOOP technology automatically adjusts suction power and water flow based on the detected dirt level, providing an efficient cleaning experience, while the Procu Cell battery supports extended cleaning sessions.

Joining the Stretch S6 in Tineco's floor washer lineup are other innovative models, including the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 with its versatile SWITCH Pro motor, which seamlessly transitions from floor washing to a cordless vacuum, and the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry, offering a 70°C hot air drying system that ensures surfaces are residue-free and hygienic. Other notable models, such as the FLOOR ONE S7 Steam, FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Pet, FLOOR ONE S5 Extreme, and iFLOOR 3 Breeze, further reinforce Tineco's leadership in the floor washer category by delivering unparalleled cleaning solutions for various needs.

Elevating Vacuum Cleaning with New Smart Cordless Models

Launching on September 17, 2024, the PURE ONE Station 5 offers powerful 175W suction, an impressive 70-minute runtime, and a 2.5L Eco Visual Dustbin that simplifies dust disposal, making it ideal for large homes and extended cleaning sessions. Its 3-in-1 Cleaning Station and Hands-Free Self-Cleaning System elevate the user experience by reducing maintenance efforts. With Tineco's PureCyclone Technology and a 5-Stage Filtration System, it ensures maximum air purification, while the iLoop Smart Sensor automatically adjusts suction based on real-time dust detection.

Also launching on September 17, 2024, the PURE ONE A50S stands out with its 185W suction power and innovative 3DSense Brush, which adapts to various floor types and ensures thorough cleaning even along edges and under furniture. The model's Smart LED Screen provides real-time updates on cleaning performance, while the 180° Foldable Design enhances maneuverability, making it perfect for compact storage and easy handling.

Reimagining Carpet Cleaning with the Carpet One Cruiser

Tineco's latest innovation in the carpet cleaning category, the Carpet One Cruiser, is set to transform the way consumers care for their carpets. Launching on September 4, 2024, this model features 3-Level SmoothPower Tech for effortless movement in all directions and a Repositioned Water Tank for simplified water management. Its 130W Powerful Suction ensures deep cleaning, while the 167℉ High-temp PowerDry feature accelerates drying, preventing mold and mildew. The Flashdry Self-Cleaning System extends the product's lifespan by providing a 2-minute self-clean and 5-minute flash dry. Initially, the Carpet One Cruiser will be exclusive to the US market, but Tineco may consider launching it in other countries based on consumer demand. This model makes carpet cleaning a seamless and efficient experience.

Expanding into the Kitchen with Smart Appliances

In addition to its leadership in floor and carpet cleaning, Tineco is expanding its presence in the kitchen appliance market. Following the success of the Toasty One smart toaster, Tineco is set to introduce new products that push the boundaries of smart kitchen technology. These include the Oveni One, a smart oven designed for precision cooking; the Chiere One, an advanced smart cooker; and the Chiere One Pro, a professional-grade appliance. Although these products are not yet available on the market, they highlight Tineco's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of modern kitchens.

Visit IFA Berlin 2024

Attendees are invited to experience Tineco's next-generation smart home appliances firsthand at IFA Berlin 2024. Visit booth NO.405 in Hall 9.1 from September 6-10, 2024, to explore the latest innovations in action. Tineco's cutting-edge technology is setting new standards in smart home technology, offering enhanced convenience and performance. Demonstrations will be provided, and experts will be on hand to answer any questions. This is an opportunity to witness the future of smart homes.

About Tineco



Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

