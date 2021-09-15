Tineco Unveils New Flagship Floor Washer Series

FLOOR ONE Wet/Dry Vacuums feature Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed to clean any and all messes. FLOOR ONE mops and vacuums in one easy step, leaving hard floors completely dry and streak-free in minutes, cutting the time it takes to clean floors in half. The series also includes premium features such as continuous fresh water cleaning, hands-free self-cleaning, app-connectivity, and a helpful voice assistant.

The FLOOR ONE S5 series includes the FLOOR ONE S5, FLOOR ONE S5 PRO, and FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO, and features include:

Enhanced Edge Cleaning:

The exclusive FLOOR ONE S5 brush head is designed to clean hard to reach corners and along baseboards. Bigger Tanks, Longer Cleaning: Larger capacity clean and dirty water tanks allows one to clean larger areas without interruption.

Bigger Tanks, Longer Cleaning:

Vivid Animations (PRO Exclusive Feature):

Suction Mode (PRO Exclusive Feature):

Also new to Tineco's expansive lineup of floor washers is an addition to the popular iFloor series, the iFloor 2. The Tineco iFloor 2 cordless floor washer features a larger brush head and an updated design that achieves four times better cleaning efficiency than the original iFloor. Available now at Walmart.com (MSRP $199.99) and Walmart.ca (MSRP $249.99 CAN).

FLOOR ONE S5 (MSRP $499) and FLOOR ONE S5 PRO (MSRP $599) will be available for pre-order September 17th on Tineco.com and BestBuy.com. Shortly to follow, FLOOR ONE S5 (MSRP $499) will launch at Best Buy, both in-store and online.

FLOOR ONE S5 (MSRP $699.99 CAN) will be available in mid-October for purchase at Best Buy Canada, both in-store and online.

Learn more about the FLOOR ONE S5 series by visiting https://us.tineco.com/event/floorones5.html.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the invention of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has pushed innovation in the category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum - FLOOR ONE S3.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

