Tineco's Back-to-School Bliss: Uncover the Ultimate Cleaning Solution for Busy Parents

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, Tineco is excited to unveil its highly-anticipated Back-to-School Deals Campaign, taking place from 14th to 20th August. With parents preparing for the busy school days ahead, Tineco is committed to offering an exceptional lineup of products to effortlessly address all their cleaning needs.

PURE ONE S11, the ultimate cleaning companion for the back-to-school season.

Designed to save parents time, this innovative vacuum offers unparalleled cleaning performance. With the iLoop smart sensor, suction power is self-adjusted, extending battery life by intelligently determining how much power is needed. The All-in-One LED display provides a clear view of the vacuum's status, enhancing maintenance and operation. Conveniently monitor and control the PURE ONE S11 from the Smart App, allowing for effortless adjustments and battery status checks. Powered by a robust 450W brushless motor, this vacuum delivers strong suction for even the toughest messes. It's time to upgrade your cleaning routine and save time for what matters most during Tineco's Back-to-School Deals Campaign. Don't miss the chance to experience the power and convenience of the PURE ONE S11.

Back-to-school sale: $279 (20% off, original price of $349.99)

FLOOR ONE S5 Steam, the ideal cleaning solution for the back-to-school season.

Designed to save parents time and provide superior cleaning performance, this innovative device is a game-changer. Equipped with a real fresh water cleaning system, the FLOOR ONE S5 goes beyond traditional mopping. It rinses with clean water and steam, washes with a powerful 450 RPM brush roller, scrapes off waste, and effortlessly removes dirty water. With the ability to wash with steam, it harnesses the natural power of steam to efficiently clean and sanitize in one simple step. Stubborn messes are easily conquered with the steam cleaning feature, activated with the touch of a button, allowing for a deeper and more thorough clean in just 30 seconds. Additionally, the FLOOR ONE S5 effectively sanitizes, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and germs. The iLoop smart sensor technology automatically adjusts suction power, roller speed, and water flow, ensuring optimal cleaning performance with minimal effort. Upgrade your cleaning routine this back-to-school season with the powerful and smart FLOOR ONE S5 Steam.

Back-to-school sale: $359.99 (20% off, original price of $449.99)

FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze - the ultimate hard floor cleaning solution that will transform the way you clean!

Designed to save time and provide superior cleaning performance, this cordless and powerful device vacuums and washes your hard floors simultaneously. With the Tineco iLoop smart sensor, it adjusts suction power and water flow for optimal cleaning results. The dual-tank design ensures a hygienic clean with fresh water, and the impressive water recovery rate leaves floors dry and streak-free in minutes. Lightweight and self-propelled, it effortlessly cleans every corner and even stairs. Enjoy up to 35 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, and easily clean up with the mess-free self-cleaning feature. Upgrade your cleaning routine this back-to-school season with the FLOOR ONE S3 Breeze for ultimate convenience and beautifully clean floors.

Back-to-school sale: $299.99 (19% off, original price of $369.99)

TINECO PURE ONE S15 Essential: The best ally for pet owners

The Pure One S15 Essential, which eliminates effortlessly and with formidable efﬁciency, animal hair, hair and allergens. It features the brand's first-ever exclusive ZeroTangle™ brush head, which dramatically simplifies maintenance and improves the overall customer experience. Combined with Angled bristles, its dual-comb brush head actively separates and removes hair and roller hair directly into the reservoir to target hair messes without clogging the roller. This technique allows a 99% reduction of tangled hair (tested under controlled laboratory conditions). It has an LED display for intutitive working status including battery levels, suctions power, and error notifications.

Back-to-school sale: $289 (28% off, original price of $399.99)

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to revolutionize your cleaning routine and reclaim valuable time for yourself and your family. The Tineco Back-to-School Deals Campaign is only available for a limited time from 14th to 20th August, so hurry and take advantage of the fantastic discount. Visit the Tineco website or authorized retailers to discover the perfect cleaning solution that will make this back-to-school season a breeze.

