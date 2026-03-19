Only Brand Recognized in the Wet Dry Vacuum Category, Highlighting Tineco's Leadership in Premium Smart Floor Care

SEATTLE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco announced today that its flagship floor washer, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards for "Multifaceted Floor Vacuum." Among several brands recognized across vacuum categories, Tineco was the only company honored in the Floor Washer category, reinforcing its leadership in one of the fastest-growing segments in home cleaning.

Tineco’s FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam Named As a Good Housekeeping 2026 Cleaning Awards Winner

Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards recognize products that demonstrate meaningful innovation, performance, and consumer value. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam stood out not only for its advanced integration of vacuuming, washing, and steam technology in a single premium system, but also for how it responds to the evolving demands of modern households. Today's consumers seek efficient, space-saving, and intelligent solutions that simplify routines without compromising results. By combining multiple cleaning functions into one seamless system, the S9 Artist Steam delivers practical, time-saving performance that aligns with the realities of busy, design-conscious homes. Its intuitive operation and premium aesthetic reflect Tineco's broader "Modern Living" vision - where smart technology enhances everyday life in ways that feel effortless and refined.

"This award is especially meaningful because it validates what we've been building at the highest level of the category," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "This recognition signals an important shift in how consumers see Tineco. While we've built strong awareness in smart cleaning, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam represents our most advanced expression of innovation: a high-performance, design-forward system built to compete at the top of the market. Being the only brand awarded in the Floor Washer category demonstrates that Tineco isn't just participating in the category, we're defining where it's headed"

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam combines powerful suction, continuous washing, and high-temperature steam to tackle stuck-on messes while delivering a deeper level of clean. Powered by Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology, the system automatically detects debris levels and adjusts suction, water flow, and steam intensity in real time, optimizing performance without manual adjustments.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the S9 Artist Steam is engineered to adapt seamlessly to a variety of real-life cleaning scenarios - from everyday kitchen spills and pet messes to high-traffic living areas that require deeper sanitation. By eliminating the need to switch between multiple tools, it streamlines floor care into a single, efficient process. The integration of steam adds an extra layer of hygienic confidence, while its intelligent automation reduces guesswork and physical strain. This thoughtful combination of performance, versatility, and ease of use is what resonated with the GH team, recognizing the product not simply as a feature-rich appliance, but as a comprehensive solution for contemporary home care.

Experts across the GH Institute, including pros in the Home Care & Cleaning Lab, Media & Tech Lab, and Home Improvement & Outdoors Lab, rigorously tested 200 submissions to identify the most innovative products for this year's GH Cleaning Awards. In addition, nearly 800 home testers rolled up their sleeves to evaluate the products in their own homes and share honest feedback. To choose the winners, judges focused on attributes like performance, design, ease of use, uniqueness, value, and safety. The full list of Good Housekeeping 2026 Award winners, including the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, can be viewed at Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards and will also appear in the March/April issue of Good Housekeeping magazine.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is available at Amazon.com.

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About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

SOURCE TINECO