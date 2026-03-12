Advanced smart floor washer highlights a new era of efficient, elevated home cleaning

SEATTLE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households increasingly seek smarter ways to manage everyday chores, innovative cleaning technology continues to reshape how people care for their homes. Tineco's FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, the brand's flagship smart floor washer, is gaining recognition for delivering a powerful and efficient approach to modern floor care, recently highlighted by CNN Underscored as "Worth the Hype."

Tineco’s FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam Recognized as “Worth the Hype” by CNN Underscored

The recognition reflects growing demand for multifunctional appliances that simplify daily routines without sacrificing performance. Designed to combine vacuuming, washing and steam cleaning into a single streamlined system, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam helps homeowners tackle tough messes while reducing the time and effort traditionally required to maintain spotless floors.

At the heart of the device is Tineco's advanced cleaning technology, which brings together powerful suction and high-temperature steam to deliver a deeper clean. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam features HyperSteam technology capable of loosening stubborn dirt and grease, while the brand's iLoop™ Smart Sensor automatically detects debris levels and adjusts suction power and water flow in real time for optimized performance.

Thoughtfully designed for modern living, the cleaner also prioritizes flexibility and convenience throughout the home. Its 180-degree lay-flat design allows users to easily reach under furniture and into tight spaces, while triple-sided edge cleaning helps capture debris along baseboards and corners. After each cleaning session, a built-in self-cleaning and drying system automatically rinses the brush and internal components, helping keep the machine fresh and ready for its next use.

Together, these features create an all-in-one floor care solution built to support the realities of today's busy households. By combining multiple cleaning steps into a single appliance, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam helps homeowners maintain cleaner, more polished living spaces with greater efficiency.

The recent recognition from CNN Underscored further reflects the growing interest in smarter home appliances that balance innovation, convenience and thoughtful design. As technology continues to transform the way people approach everyday tasks, products like the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam demonstrate how intelligent floor care can elevate the cleaning experience.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is available through major retailers and online platforms including Amazon and Tineco's official webstore.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

