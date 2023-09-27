Tines Expands Platform Focus To Transform the Way Organizations Operate

Leading secure automation provider enables teams throughout organizations to do their best work with fewer alerts, duplicate efforts, and information silos

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tines , the trusted leader in smart, secure workflows, today announced the company has expanded its platform's focus to include teams throughout an organization. Tines customers, which range from startups to the Fortune 10, are already deploying its technology across engineering, IT, and product teams to operate more efficiently and effectively. Building on its success in the security market, the Tines platform — purpose-built to remove the barriers between people, processes, and technology across functions — now enables a wider variety of levels within an organization to protect revenue, reduce risk, and optimize for profitability.

The increasing adoption of no-code automation means market disruption is on the horizon. According to Gartner ®, "the worldwide market for low-code technologies is projected to total $26.9 billion in 2023, an increase of 19.6% from 2022." Also, "Gartner forecasts that the spending on hyperautomation-enabling software technologies will reach $720 billion in 2023." However, many existing solutions force teams to choose between usability and the depth required to handle complex processes, often delivering neither. And oftentimes current models are siloed to specific teams, making it difficult to operate between tools. Tines solves this challenge with fast, frictionless, and reliable workflows that eliminate siloes and allow teams to work across a company's technology stack to achieve collective goals.

"We built Tines to solve the workflow challenges of any team and now we're fulfilling that vision as our customers successfully deploy Tines throughout their organizations," said Eoin Hinchy, co-founder and CEO at Tines. "Building on our success in security, our platform now enables organizations of all sizes to maximize the investments made in their people and systems. By extending Tines' powerful workflow builder to all departments, the world's best companies are working smarter and faster."

Automation for every team to unlock full potential

Tines features an industry-leading workflow builder that offers usability and flexibility for every team. The platform enables single builds to interact with multiple systems and effortlessly combine data without restrictions. Tines also empowers teams to build ticket management and telemetry that fosters consistency, improves auditability, and minimizes the likelihood of inaccuracies. Tines reduces friction by extending workflows to other systems or business units.

Tines' approach has significantly resonated with security teams across a number of industry-leading organizations. For example, Snowflake has successfully automated 92% of its previously manual alerts, Mars created 79 automated workflows, and Tines is doing the work of at least three full-time employees for Elastic. The building blocks for constructing workflows that made this customer traction possible are identical to those used in areas such as IT, engineering and cloud infrastructure, making it easy for other non-security teams within an organization to easily automate their own repetitive and manual tasks.

"Business leaders facing economic pressures and a widening skills gap that can benefit from hyperautomation and composability — powered by low- and no-code software development — to meet their business needs, " said Melinda Marks, Senior Analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group. "Tines' expansion beyond its initial security focus will be helpful for organizations who can leverage the company's automation so teams can focus on high-impact work and deliver meaningful outcomes faster."

In addition to security, organizations are now using Tines' builder in the following ways:

IT teams can create meaningful low-touch interactions with the broader business. These teams are now able to move faster on tasks and alerts while creating powerful relationships across remote systems to ensure availability and uptime;

can create meaningful low-touch interactions with the broader business. These teams are now able to move faster on tasks and alerts while creating powerful relationships across remote systems to ensure availability and uptime; Infrastructure teams can accelerate modern infrastructure maintenance, improve operational efficiency, and identify cost savings. Automation can also help teams avoid making riskier decisions that can lead to more costly mistakes;

can accelerate modern infrastructure maintenance, improve operational efficiency, and identify cost savings. Automation can also help teams avoid making riskier decisions that can lead to more costly mistakes; Product teams can reduce the tension between customer feedback and product backlog, and assist in developing product solutions without disrupting sprints. Teams are empowered to move with agility and deliver on customer requests;

can reduce the tension between customer feedback and product backlog, and assist in developing product solutions without disrupting sprints. Teams are empowered to move with agility and deliver on customer requests; Engineering teams are able to use Tines as the connective tissue across the software development lifecycle. Engineers can scale their processes to refocus on building and maintaining the code base and core product rather than executing steps in the process.

"Tines has been a renowned and highly-esteemed automation provider for security teams' critical workflows for some time," said Dave Capuano, SVP, Product Management at Code42. "But now, other teams like IT, engineering, and product can take advantage of the benefits. Through our recent partnership with Tines, we are able to seamlessly deliver integrations for our customers, massively reducing the workload on our engineering team."

Over the next few months, Tines also will be adding more builds to its extensive library showcasing the use cases its customers and community have been deploying beyond security.

For more information about Tines, visit www.tines.com to sign up for the free full-featured Tines Community Edition or book a demo.

About Tines

Tines offers a smart, secure workflow platform for systems thinkers and problem solvers. It's the only platform that bypasses the need for programming skills, delivering powerful workflows straight into the hands of every team within an organization. Tines brings an impact-first approach to all teams, securely building thousands of mission-critical workflows per day across a diverse range of customers, including Canva, Mars, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Elastic, Databricks, Kayak, and McKesson. The company was co-founded in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland, by former security practitioners Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella, and has raised $96.2M in funding to date from investors, including Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.

