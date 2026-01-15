Tines Introduces AI in Tines, the AI Interaction Layer Built for Real Work

New capabilities to unify AI agents, copilots, and Model Context Protocol servers and clients into a single, secure environment

DUBLIN and BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tines, the intelligent workflow platform, today announced the launch of AI in Tines: a powerful interaction layer comprised of a comprehensive set of capabilities designed to solve AI fragmentation. By providing a single, secure and intuitive layer for interacting with AI and integrating it with real systems, Tines is enabling organizations to move beyond stalled proof-of-concepts and embed AI across operations.

While AI adoption is accelerating, the resulting value remains inconsistent. According to IDC, 88% of AI proof-of-concepts never make it to production, largely because standalone AI deployments lack the necessary context and connectivity to execute complex tasks securely.[1] Additionally, as organizations rush to adopt tools like AI agents or custom GPTs, data and processes are becoming blocked by disparate APIs and permissions.

"Every organization is experimenting with AI, but most are struggling to operationalize it," said Eoin Hinchy, co-founder and CEO of Tines. "We are seeing a landscape cluttered with isolated copilots that use limited real-world value, and 'black box' agents that IT leaders are afraid to trust. Tines has changed that paradigm. We give teams a way to shape AI behavior through intelligent workflows, ensuring that when AI interacts with systems, it does so securely, predictably, and on the customer's terms."

Tines addresses the hurdles organizations consistently face when integrating AI by acting as the single pane of glass across people, AI models and enterprise systems. It enables organizations to standardize how they interact with AI, whether through chat, agents, workflows or Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities, while maintaining full visibility, governance and control.

Key capabilities of Tines' AI Interaction Layer Include:

Unified AI Orchestration: A single interface to manage AI agents, MCP clients, MCP servers and copilots, connecting them to existing systems and workflows under one governed model;

A single interface to manage AI agents, MCP clients, MCP servers and copilots, connecting them to existing systems and workflows under one governed model; Full MCP Support: Within most platforms, MCP exposes tools to AI. Tines takes this to the next level by letting teams build MCP servers directly in Tines, defining exactly what AI can access and how those capabilities are used. Those MCP interactions are then executed through governed workflows, producing controlled, auditable, end-to-end work that security and IT teams can fully see and manage;

Within most platforms, MCP exposes tools to AI. Tines takes this to the next level by letting teams build MCP servers directly in Tines, defining exactly what AI can access and how those capabilities are used. Those MCP interactions are then executed through governed workflows, producing controlled, auditable, end-to-end work that security and IT teams can fully see and manage; Human-in-the-Loop Control: Capabilities that allow teams to define exactly when and how AI participates in a process. Users can interact via chat to trigger workflows, retrieve context, or approve high-stakes actions, ensuring AI augments daily, important work; and,

Capabilities that allow teams to define exactly when and how AI participates in a process. Users can interact via chat to trigger workflows, retrieve context, or approve high-stakes actions, ensuring AI augments daily, important work; and, Secure-by-Design Auditing: Every AI action, tool call and outcome is logged within the Tines platform, providing IT and security teams with the audit trails required for compliance and governance.

"As organizations move beyond AI proof-of-concepts, Tines' new capabilities provide a critical governance layer for the AI ecosystem," said Christopher Kissel, Research Vice President, Security & Trust Products at IDC. "Their strategy allows teams to adopt agents, copilots, and MCP tools securely, ensuring that integrating AI into real-world workflows doesn't come at the cost of visibility or control."

"We are building for the hands-on users who care about execution, and the leaders who care about control," added Hinchy. "AI in Tines isn't just another copilot or agent. It's a path forward towards unifying AI experiences through intelligent workflows. It's about giving teams the confidence to scale AI responsibly, knowing that security and governance are built in instead of bolted on."

About Tines

Tines is the intelligent workflow platform trusted by the world's most advanced organizations. Companies like Coinbase, Databricks, Mars, Reddit, and SAP use Tines to power their most important workflows. With Tines, customers build a secure, flexible foundation to operationalize AI agents and intelligent workflows, unlocking productivity, moving faster, and future-proofing how work gets done.

Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, Tines has raised $272M from investors including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital and Lux Capital.

