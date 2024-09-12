Tines Launches a Secure and Private AI Chat Interface Built for Real-time Action on Proprietary Data

New, innovative tool empowers security teams to effectively mitigate security and privacy risks

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tines , the trusted leader in smart, secure workflows, today announced the general availability of its new innovative AI chat interface, Workbench. The product enables security teams to securely leverage large language models (LLMs) to interact with proprietary data and dynamically orchestrate mission-critical processes. Using natural language, Tines Workbench enables users to query, gather and analyze information, take real-time action on data across applications, and determine next steps.

In 2024, companies leveraging security AI and automation reported average savings of $2.22M million in data breach costs versus those that didn't, but the full potential has yet to be realized as the technology is limited by what it knows. Enterprise-ready, Tines Workbench helps security teams operate more efficiently, mitigate risk, expedite time to value, and reach their goals faster. Workbench does this by seamlessly integrating AI capabilities with mission-critical workflows across technology stacks at scale in a controlled environment. The new product aligns with Tines' core mission of making its platform purpose-built to remove the barriers between people, processes, and technology across functions — enabling a wider variety of levels within an organization to safely leverage data, reduce risk, and optimize for profitability.

"AI has immense potential to revolutionize how mission-critical teams tackle their most pressing challenges," said Eoin Hinchy, co-founder and CEO of Tines. "Current solutions lack the depth and flexibility required by security teams, limiting their effectiveness in real-world scenarios. Workbench is the result of years of intensive development, seamlessly blending Tines' strengths in connectivity, custom workflows, and enterprise-grade security with the power of LLMs in areas like summarization and natural language processing. We're confident it will deliver exceptional value to our customers and users."

Built on Tines' core platform architecture, Tines Workbench is vendor-agnostic and harnesses the power of both out-of-the-box and custom workflows to provide reliable context for the AI language model a customer is using, incorporating familiar functionalities, like confirmations, audit logs, and role-based access control (RBAC). Users maintain complete control, guiding autonomous actions while receiving responses that cite the data sources to foster more confident decision-making.

With the average security team relying on 76 different tools , Tines Workbench stands out from retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and traditional vendor-specific copilots, which create barriers to action through fragmented access to data. In contrast, Tines' Workbench enables security teams to collaborate, gather context, and take decisive action from a single interface, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and workflows without requiring specialized knowledge or infrastructure.

"Enterprise data consolidation and access is a largely unresolved and daunting challenge," said Chris Kissel, vice president, Security & Trust Products, IDC Research. "Traditional security teams lack compatible tools which allow them to ingest, store and analyze all enterprise data effectively. Tines Workbench addresses this market need, allowing security teams to streamline operations and securely integrate AI technology in the present."

Tines Workbench includes built-in guardrails to avoid hallucinations and reduce the likelihood of misleading answers. It also can understand complex queries and explain intricate subjects clearly and concisely, ensuring that AI-generated insights are relevant and grounded in an organization's proprietary context.

Customers who participated in the Tines Workbench alpha program are deriving value from various use cases, including enriching user and asset information, investigating EDR alerts, analyzing and blocking IPs, domains and URLs, performing fraud analysis, and running real-time response and forensic investigations.

Tines' partners are equally enthusiastic about the transformative effects of Workbench.

"Our long-standing partnership with Tines has brought immense value to our joint customers through a combination of Elastic's deep detection capabilities and Tines' robust automation powers," said Mike Nichols, vice president of product management, security at Elastic. "We're excited to see how Workbench will continue to serve our joint customers, saving them time by allowing them to automate security workflows and tackle threats quickly, all via an integrated AI-powered interface."

Secure and private by design, Tines Workbench is available to all Tines customers and via the company's free community edition plan. Visit tines.com/workbench for more information.

Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, Tines offers the only workflow platform that delivers powerful automation and orchestration straight into the hands of any member of your organization. Tines brings an impact-first approach to all teams, securely running thousands of mission-critical workflows per day across a diverse range of customers, including Canva, Databricks, Elastic, Kayak, Mars, McKesson and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The company has raised $146.2M in funding to date from investors including Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital and Lux Capital. To learn more about Tines, visit www.tines.com .

