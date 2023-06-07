Tines Launches Cases to Optimize Automation and Improve Operational Efficiency Across the Enterprise

New solution for case management identifies and responds to security incidents faster and more effectively

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tines , the no-code automation platform for security teams, today launched Cases , a powerful and intuitive new solution for case management. With Cases, security and IT teams can manage and track incidents, investigate security breaches, and manage response activities. The new solution extends the strength of the Tines platform by empowering teams to collaborate on anomalies and build better automations to remediate them.

Historically, case management has been used to curate incidents when automation has failed. However, this approach can lead to significant case backlogs when automation fails too often. Cases solve for this with better, smarter automation. The new solution surfaces opportunities to optimize existing workflows or introduce new ones, ensuring organizations are prepared to address evolving threats.

"Automation only accounts for the known, but Cases surface the unknown," said Eoin Hinchy, co-founder and CEO at Tines. "We have witnessed firsthand how our customers' workflows sometimes encounter something unexpected. In response to this, we developed Cases so they can identify, respond to, and remediate incidents faster and more effectively. We believe good automation should reduce the need for case management, not rely on it, and Cases represent this next evolution in automation."

Automation for humans. Cases for human intervention.

With the launch of Cases, Tines is addressing critical issues with legacy case management solutions. Existing solutions lack customization for workflows and fields, which can impact the ability to tailor the tool to specific needs, and feature complex interfaces that make it difficult for users to navigate and lead to mistakes and delays. Limited visibility on user permissions and lack of integrations with other tools are also problematic.

With Cases, Tines is providing the ability to analyze trends within a workflow and create tasks based on those trends, or even within a workflow. Other features include:

Team collaboration and remediation: Cases are created from user-defined records that monitor metadata across story runs within a team — all from the Tines platform;

Users can view the status of incidents and actions taken by colleagues, collaborate effectively, and resolve issues quickly; Identification of trends and outcomes: Teams are able to create new workflows, extending automation and reducing the likelihood of incidents recurring. In addition, teams can collaborate on anomalies and build better automations; and,

Tines' overall approach to automation enables security teams to more effectively protect their organizations from cyber threats. Cases complements this approach with the flexibility to connect cases to the systems organizations need and access them across the Tines platform. Tines is known for its intuitive, fast, and frictionless user experience and that has been extended with Cases, as anyone on the team can understand the solution quickly. Adding users as viewers can also be done at no additional cost. In the future, the company believes Cases will be used by any team building automated workflows, even beyond security.

"APIs can return an overwhelming data set," said Allen Cox, Senior Director, Security & IT at MyFitnessPal. "With records, we can surface the most important data from multiple stories into a single view. Creating this view is incredibly intuitive, and it's helped us demystify what's happening across our automations."

About Tines

Tines is no-code automation for security teams. It's the only platform that bypasses the need for programming skills, delivering powerful automation straight into the hands of front-line analysts and operators. Tines brings an impact-first approach to all teams, securely automating thousands of mission-critical workflows per day across a diverse range of customers, including Coinbase, Kayak, Databricks, McKesson, and Canva. The company was co-founded in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland, by former security practitioners Eoin Hinchy (CEO) and Thomas Kinsella (CCO), and has raised $96.2M in funding to date from investors, including Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.

