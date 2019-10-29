Tinker Federal Credit Union Partners with MX to Empower Members to Take Control of Their Financial Future

"Improving the financial health of our members is our number one goal, and we are thrilled to partner with MX to empower our members to be financially strong," said Brian Koehn, Assistant Vice President, Manager Digital Products, Tinker Federal Credit Union. "Together, we will provide our members with the best possible digital tools to take control of their financial future."

Powered by MX's MoneyMap, which collects, cleanses and enriches transactional data and then presents insights to help members take smart financial action, TFCU's digital money management will allow members to aggregate accounts from all their other financial institutions in a single location. With no need to login to any other app or website, TFCU members will get a clear view of all their finances in one place and in a dynamic, visual format.

"Together, TFCU and MX are on a mission to provide consumers with the tools they need to better manage their financial health," said Brandon Dewitt, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at MX. "We fundamentally believe that forward-looking financial institutions like TFCU are helping more than their own members – they are creating a ripple effect that benefits the broader digital transformation of the entire banking industry."

TFCU has tapped Technivation, an Oklahoma-based software company that specializes in building web, mobile, and cloud solutions for financial institutions across the country. Together, TFCU and Technivation, are developing innovative solutions to enhance digital experiences for members.

"This is another example of TFCU's commitment to continually improve the digital experience they provide their members," said Eric Barkalow, Cofounder of Technivation. "By partnering with financial services market leaders such as MX and TFCU, we're able to tap into their data-driven resources while helping with the infrastructure to make it a seamless experience for TFCU members, and everybody wins."

For more than 70 years TFCU has been a respected credit union in Oklahoma and in the entire U.S. Selecting MX is part of TFCU's ongoing mission to help its members "achieve their goals and realize their dreams."

About MX

MX is the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX's platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.

About Tinker Federal Credit Union

Tinker Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oklahoma, with over $4 billion in assets and 395,000 members. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, TFCU serves Air Force personnel from Tinker AFB and Vance AFB, as well as the employees of more than 700 area companies, and residents of Oklahoma. TFCU has 31 full-service branches, as well as three TFCU Express Electronic Service Centers.

About Technivation

Technivation is a full-stack software development company that specializes in building high performance and scalable solutions on web, mobile, and cloud platforms for financial institutions across the country. Founded in 2014, Technivation's mission is to provide its clients with a competitive advantage through technology and innovation.

For press inquiries, contact:

press@mx.com

801-669-5532

SOURCE MX

Related Links

http://www.mx.com

