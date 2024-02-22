Forum Health, LLC expands Texas presence with plans to acquire more integrative and functional medicine practices

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers, led by Managing Director and Co-Founder Sean Tinsley, assisted Forum Health, LLC, a pioneering multi-location Integrative and Functional Medicine practice at the forefront of holistic healthcare, in taking their corporate vision for functional medicine services to the next level in Texas. The proud acquisition of Birken Medical Aesthetics, a renowned leader in integrative health and anti-aging services, located in The Woodlands, Texas, is part of Forum Health's strategic nationwide expansion, with a particular focus on strengthening its presence in the thriving state of Texas.

To read more details about this transaction in full, please visit https://tinsleymedicalpracticebrokers.com/tinsley-medical-practice-brokers-assists-forum-health-llc-with-texas-integrative-medical-practice-acquisition/.

"Sean Tinsley is professional, friendly and conscientious," said Dr. Randy Birken, Birken Medical Aesthetics Post this

"Working with Dr. Birken was a pleasure. He played an important role in identifying a good fit that would take his integrative wellness practice to the next level. Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers was able successfully bring a number of individual physicians, multispecialty groups, and private equity firms that were interested in his practice and we mutually felt that Forum Health was the right choice," said Sean Tinsley, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers.

"Our years of experience and our extensive pre-transaction and post-transaction planning services are what set us apart from other medical practice brokerage firms," Tinsley explained. "Not only do we provide comprehensive medical practice brokerage and medical practice valuation services, we also assist buyers with how to buy a medical practice, how to sell a medical practice, acquisitions, buy-ins, partnerships, mergers, medical practice transitions, physician income, practice revenue and medical practice overhead management strategies. We are also actively involved in the buying, selling and transitioning of medical practices in Texas and across the United States."

Tinsley, a leading medical practice brokers in the state of Texas, assists physicians and medical practice groups in making the most beneficial financial decisions based on the current and projected financial position of the medical practice and the desired goals of the physician owners and/or medical equity groups. As detailed under the "What We Do" tab at the company's website, Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers provides a full range of medical practice brokerage and medical practice management services that cover every financial and business management details related to owning, operating, investing, financing, managing, buying and selling a medical practice in Texas and nationwide.

Key areas of focus when seeking to increase practice value include physician income, medical practice revenue and healthcare practice overhead. The seasoned team at Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers quickly helps to identify those areas in medical practice operations that can be improved.

Pre-transaction services provide a projected timeline and a comprehensive financial plan for acquisition, transition, expansion, merge, sale and/or retirement. Post-transaction services help create efficiency and set new service and delivery standards. Whether before a sale or after an acquisition, Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers' unique medical practice consulting pre- and post-planning services utilize specific strategies to the specific medical practice specialty aimed at achieving goals quickly and efficiently. For more information about Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers click here.

About Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers

Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers helps physician owners and buyers maximize the value and performance of medical practices nationwide. Specializing in Texas medical practices and nationwide medical practices, Tinsley offers a full range of pre-transaction, post-transaction, and sale-oriented services including Texas medical practice brokerage, medical practice appraisal, medical practice valuation, medical practice performance consulting, Texas medical practice financing solutions, physician tax consulting, and physician financial planning.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root- cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. For more, visit www.forumhealth.com. Their newest location can be found in The Woodlands, Texas, now Birken Medical Aesthetics by Forum Health.

SOURCE Tinsley Medical Brokers