Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers Facilitate Seamless Acquisition for Longhorn Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinsley Medical Practice, led by Managing Director and Co-Founder Sean Tinsley, recently assisted Longhorn Dermatology in the sale of their practice to DermCare Management. This partnership marks a significant expansion for Longhorn Dermatology and a new chapter in their mission to provide exceptional care for their patients and community. DermCare is a dermatology practice management company founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. Their partners are key opinion leaders in dermatology and through collaboration, bring innovation that drives the operational excellence their future partners can enjoy.

Dr. Ransdell, of Longhorn Dermatology, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating that "Partnering with DermCare has been a natural extension of our mission in providing exceptional care for our patients and community. The partnership will allow us to focus even more on patient care in a team-oriented environment and give us the tools to grow while maintaining the high standard of care that we pride ourselves in." Dr. Ransdell also credited Sean Tinsley, the bridge that took their practice to the next level with DermCare, for making the partnership seamless and stress-free.

DermCare CEO Jeffrey Schillinger also expressed his satisfaction with working with Tinsley Medical Brokers in the acquisition of Longhorn Dermatology. "Sean knows his craft well and brings an exceptional level of professionalism, knowledge, and know-how to the merging of Longhorn with DermCare," stated Schillinger. "We are excited for what the future holds with our newly expanded team of dermatology professionals!"

"Working with Dr. Ransdell was a joy. He played an important role in identifying a good fit that would take his integrative wellness practice to the next level. Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers was able to successfully bring several individual physicians, multi-specialty groups, and private equity firms that were interested in his practice and we mutually felt that DermCare was the right choice," said Sean Tinsley, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers.

With their expertise in the medical practice industry, Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers played a crucial role in successfully facilitating the acquisition between Longhorn Dermatology and DermCare Management. Their pre-transaction, post-transaction, and sale-oriented services, including brokerage, appraisal, valuation, performance consulting, financing solutions, and financial planning, provide physician owners and buyers with the necessary support to maximize the value and performance of their practices.

