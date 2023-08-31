Tint World® adds another location to home state with Pembroke Pines

The new store, serving drivers throughout southern Broward County, takes the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise's total number of Florida locations to 22

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its 22nd location in the company's home state of Florida.

Tint World® Pembroke Pines marks the 22nd location to open in the rapidly growing automotive styling franchise’s home state of Florida.

Tint World Pembroke Pines, owned by Jeff Beauplan and John Blakley, will further expand access to the company's premium automotive aftermarket accessories and services in southern Broward County and the Fort Lauderdale area. These products and services include automotive paint protection film, industry-leading window-tint solutions, wheels and tires, audio and video packages, custom lighting, detailing, and more.

"John and I are college friends who graduated together and have always shared similar interests and a determination to succeed," Beauplan said. "We've worked hard building our careers in technical fields, and it was time to pursue our entrepreneurial interests as well. With countless franchise options to choose from, Tint World stood out to us as the clear answer for ownership, combining a proven business model with an exciting brand and culture."

"Their world-class training, processes and marketing make it intuitive to get started, and the products and services they offer meet and exceed the demands of everyday drivers and automotive enthusiasts alike," added Blakley.

Beauplan and Blakley are software and chemical engineers by trade, respectively, and spotted Tint World as a lucrative investment while researching franchise options.

"John and Jeff are impressive, driven young men and a perfect match for our brand at Tint World," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Combining their experience and skill sets with our proven franchise systems and processes is delivering an immediate impact and is a recipe for sustained growth. When you look at what they've accomplished so far, there's no doubt in our mind that their store will succeed and become a staple for drivers throughout the Pembroke Pines area."

Tint World Pembroke Pines, located at 6941 SW 196th Ave #13-16, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33332, serves the Pembroke Pines, Weston, Miramar, and Fort Lauderdale communities. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (954) 385-0049 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/fl/pembroke-pines-007.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World