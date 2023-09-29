Tint World® adds fifth New York location with New Hyde Park

Former New York City police officer opens National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise to serve drivers and auto enthusiasts throughout western Long Island

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues their expansion in New York with a new Long Island store located in New Hyde Park.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ expands again with new location owned by former New York City police officer.

Owned by Ed and Yasmine Rosovich, Tint World New Hyde Park extends the national franchise's lineup of premium aftermarket solutions and services to even more drivers in the area, offering paint protection films, the latest in security enhancements, industry-leading window tinting, marine products, custom audio and video upgrades, detailing services and more.

"After spending almost 20 years in law enforcement and security, I wanted to diversify and add a fun, lucrative business to my portfolio," Rosovich said. "Tint World immediately stood out to me as the only choice for someone passionate about vehicles. They have a proven business model and world-class product catalog, and I knew right away the brand would be recognizable. Drivers throughout New Hyde Park, Queens, Garden City and other local communities can depend on us to provide the right solution for their needs and deliver professional service and installation during every visit."

Rosovich came to Tint World seeking a franchise opportunity that merged his passion for automobiles with a clearly demonstrated pattern of success. Prior to opening Tint World New Hyde Park, he founded and built his own security company after serving nearly 15 years for the New York City Police Department.

"As someone who grew up in New York, it's always special to me when we add another location to the city," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Ed is a perfect culture fit for Tint World, and we have no doubt that having a former member of New York's finest at the helm will serve his team well. Our franchise system is built to reward those who trust and lean into our proven, repeatable processes and marketing engine. With Ed's strong work ethic, determination to succeed and business savvy as a security entrepreneur, Tint World New Hyde Park is already on the path to become another standout location in our rapidly growing company."

Tint World New Hyde Park, located at 420 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040, serves the New Hyde Park, Queens, Elmont, Roslyn, Garden City, Mineola and Floral Park areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (516) 402-3031 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ny/new-hyde-park-165/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

