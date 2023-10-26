Tint World® adds second Washington location with Tacoma franchise

Multi-unit owners Nate and Lewis Pollack introduce The National Automotive Styling Centers™ lineup of solutions to new markets with their second store

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues their expansion in Washington with new Tacoma location.

Father and son team Lewis and Nate Pollack open their second franchise with Tint World® Tacoma, expanding the automotive aftermarket brand’s reach in the Pacific Northwest.
Tint World Tacoma is owned by Lewis and Nate Pollack, the father and son team who recently opened Tint World Bremerton. The Tacoma location will offer the same extensive lineup of services and premium aftermarket solutions to more drivers throughout the southern SeaTac area, including industry leading window tinting, paint protection films, security upgrades, custom audio and video systems and more.

"Before we even opened our Bremerton location, Nate and I knew we wanted to pursue multiple territories with Tint World," Lewis said. "As we researched businesses we could enjoy running together, Tint World stood out as not just a stable franchise model but one with tremendous potential for growth. As it has for a growing number of other owners, this has certainly proven to be the case for us. We're thrilled to introduce our catalog of automotive aftermarket products and services to auto enthusiasts throughout Tacoma."

The Pollacks opened Tint World's first store in Washington with their Bremerton location, and the duo began discussing multi-unit ownership early in their discussion with the Tint World leadership team.

"When Lewis and Nate came on board, they were immediately looking well beyond the Bremerton market," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "They were thinking big picture right out of the gate, and their drive, energy and commitment to our proven systems and processes have already served them well with a successful first location. They are a great example of our ideal multi-unit owners, and we're looking forward to seeing the big things they accomplish with their second store."

Tint World Tacoma, located at 7002 Tacoma Mall Boulevard Suite C & D, Tacoma, Washington 98409, serves the Gig Harbor, Fife, University Place, Lakewood Parkland, Federal Way, Puyallup, Spanaway, Auburn, and Midland areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (253) 292-2212 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/wa/tacoma-167/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or  https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

