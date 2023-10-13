Tint World® and PowerBass Partner to Provide Premium Automotive Audio Solutions

Agreement with innovative manufacturer of OEM components helps the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise enhance consumer choice and affirm its position as the go-to brand for aftermarket products and services

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces a new partnership that allows customers to elevate their driving experience with high-quality, advanced PowerBass audio solutions.

"Our mission is to build mobile audio equipment that outperforms the industry standard at competitive prices," said Jeff Falk, national sales manager for PowerBass. "We're dedicated to the quality and value of our OE Direct Fit Series and other offerings, and Tint World is the most trusted provider of automotive aftermarket retail and service. As the go-to brand for all things automotive, including high-performance audio for a wide range of drivers, they're the perfect partner to help us take our business to the next level."

Tint World and PowerBass deliver industry-leading engineering and unprecedented value with PowerBass premium OEM audio equipment, including the OE Direct Fit Series of plug-and-play speakers and components. With products for every major vehicle line, the PowerBass OE Direct Fit Series offers a wider range of OEM audio solutions than any other manufacturer, as well as unique products for the OEM market.

"At Tint World, we want to ensure our customers have convenient access to the best brands from around the world," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Partnering with PowerBass is a win-win-win solution. We're helping PowerBass reach new markets and expand its product line, and their unique, innovative components further establish Tint World as the leading source of top aftermarket equipment and accessories. And consumers can rest assured that they're getting the right solution at the right price."

PowerBass was founded in 2001 to bring great audio products to the market that offer sonic excellence, value and reliability. A vertically integrated company working with a family-owned manufacturing facility, PowerBass provides OEM speakers, amplifiers, electronics and more designed to enhance drivers' listening experience and help retail partners in a rapidly evolving industry meet their customers' needs and reach their customization goals.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

