Tint World® announces new location in Birmingham

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise expands its presence in Alabama with opening of third store in the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Birmingham.

Owned and operated by Clint Smith, Tint World Birmingham is the third Tint World location in the state. The fast-growing automotive franchise offers comprehensive automotive services and products, including window tint, paint protection film, ceramic coatings, audio and video, professional detailing and safety and security services.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its third location in Alabama.

"We're thrilled to make Tint World's high-quality products and services available to drivers in the Birmingham area," Smith said. "Our customers have shown they recognize the value we offer, and Tint World's proven franchise system gives us all the resources we need to deliver premium automotive aftermarket service to drivers throughout the area."

Tint World Birmingham, located at 400 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, serves Birmingham and the Mountain Brook, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Pelham, Trussville and Gardendale areas. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Birmingham, call (205) 587-1338 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/al/birmingham-169.

"Passionate, committed franchisees like Clint are driving Tint World's success and confirming our position as the most trusted one-stop automotive aftermarket service provider," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "He's dedicated to implementing the systems and strategies that support our continuing growth and a great addition to the Tint World family."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World