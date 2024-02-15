Tint World® Makes Waves Celebrating Global Growth at Its International Franchise Convention

Franchise owners gathered from around the world in Nassau, Bahamas to share and gain key business insights at the Automotive Styling Centers™ 16th annual event

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, recognized the outstanding business growth of its franchisees at a dynamic awards ceremony, including the rapidly growing membership in the company's Million Dollar Club, at the 2024 Tint World® International Franchise Convention in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tint World® franchisees from across North America attended the 16th annual event, held Feb. 4-7 at the exclusive Margaritaville Beach Resort.

The event kicked off with Tint World® Founder and CEO Charles J. Bonfiglio's famous annual state of the company address. Franchisees also heard from keynote speakers, Wade Kawasaki and Angela Coté.

"Our franchisees bring an incredible amount of energy to the convention, and when we head home, we all have a renewed sense of vision and are ready to take on the new year," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We take time to celebrate the remarkable successes of the past year, learn from each other and our incredible guests, and commit to achieving even greater things ahead."

This year's event served as a platform for franchisees to glean valuable takeaways from the keynote speakers, Q&A sessions, presentations offering marketing insights as well as training from the Tint World vendors in attendance. Franchisees were also able to connect and share their own experiences and knowledge with each other. The collaborative environment not only fostered learning but strengthened the sense of unity within the Tint World franchise community.

The pinnacle of Tint World® franchisee success is being honored with membership in the Million Dollar Club. Membership requires earning at least $1 million in revenue in a calendar year. Sixteen franchises were recognized with Million Dollar Club awards at this year's convention. Three others joined the Two Million Dollar Club.

The following awards were presented at the 2024 Tint World® International Franchise Convention:

Top Gun Franchise Award: Santiago and Dominica Rojas - Massapequa Park, New York

- Multi-Store Operator Award: Pete and Barbra Muller - Orlando , Longwood and Melbourne, Florida

- , and Franchisee of the Year – Northeast Region: LeRoy Schubert - Sterling, Virginia

- Franchisee of the Year – Central Region: Justin and Jen Parker - Urbandale, Iowa

- Franchisee of the Year – Southeast Region : Mark Eastland , Store - Hutto, Texas

: , Store - Franchisee of the Year – Western Region: Ryan Klotz - Murrieta, California

- Franchisee of the Year: Alex and Myriam Guerrero - El Paso, Texas

Alex and Myriam Guerrero - Sales Achievement Award: Ronnie Davis - Newport News, Virginia

- Franchise Mentor of the Year Award: Kit Pelletier , Cameron Pelletier , Tyler Olinger - Jacksonville, North Carolina .

, , - . Rookie of the Year Award: Ryan Klotz - Murrieta, California

Ryan Klotz - Teddy Bonfiglio Brand Ambassador of the Year Award: Raj and Kamni Gupta - Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Raj and - Vendor of the Year: SunTek

SunTek Brand Ambassador of the Year Award: Race Sport

Race Sport Million Dollar Club Stores: Jeff Moolevliet- Coconut Creek , Forida; Mark Eastland - Hutto, Texas

Mike Rogers and Michael Halperin - Boca Raton, Florida ; Dee Patel - Chamblee, Georgia ; Zach Cohen and Zach Nussbaum - Cary, North Carolina ; Acey Light - Lubbock, Texas ; Jeff and Penny Rackley - Colony, Texas ; Jason and Christy Hempel - Katy, Texas ; Danny Shenko - Fort Lauderdale, Florida ; Greg Alan , San Marcos, California ; John Anhalt - Webster, Texas ; Austin Gurba - Olathe, Kansas ; Tim and Stacy Kjaer – Medford and Riverhead, New York ; Pete and Barbra Muller – Orlando and Longwood, Florida ; Shahid Ali and Aleks Khiyayev - Smyrna, Georgia ; Kit Pelletier , Cameron Pelletier , Tyler Olinger - Jacksonville, North Carolina ; and Justin and Jennifer Parker - Urbandale, Iowa .

Jeff Moolevliet- , Forida; - and - ; - ; and - ; - ; - ; - ; - ; , ; - ; - ; – and ; – and ; and - ; , , - ; and - . Two Million Dollar Club Store: Michael Richards & Dylan Thiel - Grapevine, Texas ; Jay Guan - San Diego, California ; and Santiago and Dominica Rojas - Massapequa Park, New York .

"Our list of deserving award winners continues to grow each year, and it's proof that our system of proven processes and unstoppable marketing works," said Bonfiglio. "And, the invaluable insights shared and lessons learned during our convention will undoubtedly propel our collective success even further. We look forward to empowering our franchisees to dominate their markets in 2024 as we pioneer new paths in service excellence together."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

SOURCE Tint World