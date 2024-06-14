Tint World® announces new location serving drivers in Littleton, Colorado

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise delivers premium automotive aftermarket styling services to the Denver metropolitan area

LITTLETON, Colo., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues to build its footprint in Colorado with its fourth location in the state.

Owned and operated by George Boudouris, Tint World Littleton offers comprehensive automotive styling, performance and safety services, including window tint, paint protection film, ceramic coatings, and professional detailing, to drivers in the southern Denver metropolitan area.

"We're proud to expand the Tint World brand in Colorado and to introduce the leading automotive service and products to the Littleton area," Boudouris said. "Tint World has a proven record of success. Their reputation for quality and value enhances the powerful franchise systems and support that drive the company's fast growth in a highly competitive industry."

Tint World Littleton is located at 151 West Country Line Road, Littleton, CO 80129. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Littleton, call (303) 300-8747 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/co/littleton-101/.

"George is a welcome addition to the Tint World family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "He has the commitment and passion we look for, and we know Tint World Littleton will have a positive impact on its customers while helping us continue to elevate our brand globally."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

