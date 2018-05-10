Tint World® Announces New Partnership with Rostra

"Rostra Accessories is one of the leading manufacturers of cruise controls, backup cameras and parking assistance systems," said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "Not only will this partnership give our stores more product offerings, but Tint World® customers will have access to a wide variety of new safety and convenience products to choose from."

The largest supplier of cruise controls and automotive accessories in the North American aftermarket, Rostra Accessories produces a variety of specialty aftermarket add-ons for automobiles, including new technologies that integrate cameras into the vehicle to assist with backing up, obstacle detection, parking assistance and dashboard recording. Rostra has recently introduced a complete line of new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111 (FMVSS 111) compliant cameras that adhere to this new camera requirement effective May 01, 2018.

"This is our first partnership with a multi-chain retail outfit, and we chose Tint World® because of their reputation and reach," said Pete Kallgren, president of Rostra Accessories. "By partnering with their stores, we can help them expand the products available to consumers, particularly in the realm of cruise controls and other specialty products. A lot of people don't realize that if your car doesn't have cruise control, you have the ability to add it with a quick, cost-effective installation. So now if you come to Tint World® to get a new stereo system, window tint, or paint protection, you can also get a cruise control while you're at it."

As part of the partnership, Tint World® franchisees will be able to select from Rostra's wide array of cruise controls, after-market cameras and LED lighting to sell in their stores. Both franchise owners and customers will benefit from the expansion of options available to consumers, specifically with custom and OEM solutions.

"Loren [Mikesell] from Rostra was integral in helping setup this partnership," Bonfiglio said. "We love working with vendors who understand what we bring to the market and that know they can develop new business opportunities with their products by teaming up with Tint World®."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Rostra

Rostra, an ISO 9001 and TS 16949 Certified company, in addition to supplying OEM components to some of the world's largest auto and truck component manufacturers, is also North America's single largest supplier of cruise controls and automotive accessories to the North American aftermarket automotive. We are currently pioneering the development and marketing of innovative automotive accessories. Backed by nearly 150 years of experience in precision manufacturing, we have earned our reputation as an ideal partner throughout the automotive industry. For more information, call 800-782-3379 or visit www.rostra.com.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

