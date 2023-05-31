Tint World® Announces Opening of Eighth Location in North Carolina

Tint World® Fayetteville offers world-class automotive products and service for customers throughout Southeastern North Carolina, including Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, celebrates the soft opening of its new location in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Tint World® Fayetteville, owned by Shawn McMaster, Jaysen McMaster Foreman, and Candi Krueger, provides premium automotive aftermarket styling services for residents in the Fayetteville area, including the brave service members stationed at Fort Bragg.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, celebrates the soft opening of its new location in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

"The three of us share a passion for automobiles, and we all love North Carolina," said Shawn McMaster. "We have extensive experience with Tint World®, and we are proud to bring their world-class offerings to the Fayetteville community. We are also thrilled to be able to serve Fort Bragg and the area's military community. Our brand-new, state-of-the-art facility is backed by Tint World®'s industry-leading business model, which is based on equipping its franchisees with all the tools needed for success. As a result, we're uniquely positioned — and excited — to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers."

Tint World® Fayetteville marks the eighth location in North Carolina, with their official grand opening celebration scheduled for July. Shawn, Jaysen, and Candi also own and operate Tint World® Greensboro and have two additional Tint World® franchise locations scheduled to open in the near future.

"Our continuing success throughout North Carolina demonstrates the strength of Tint World®'s proven franchise system and vision for growth," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Shawn, Jaysen and Candi have embraced our reliable, repeatable processes, with results that speak for themselves. Their continued commitment to Tint World® and their customers shows what is possible for our franchisees, inspiring all of us to continue aiming for the highest levels of success."

Tint World® Fayetteville, located at 621 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28303, serves Fayetteville, Stedman, Fort Bragg, Dunn, Hope Mills, Woodbridge, Judson, Fenix, East Over, Wade, and Vander. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (910) 900-8318 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/fayetteville-163/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance, and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services for residential, commercial, and marine applications. With locations spanning the U.S. and abroad, there are countless franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels, and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World