Tint World® announces strategic North and South Carolina area development agreement

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise empowers owners of Fayetteville and Greensboro locations to develop six additional centers in new markets throughout the region

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its exponential growth with a major new area development agreement that will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ continues its exponential growth with a major new area development agreement that will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

Under the agreement, Shawn McMaster, Jaysen McMaster Forman and Candi Krueger, who opened Tint World locations in Fayetteville and Greensboro, North Carolina, in 2023, will open three additional locations in North Carolina (Asheville, Weddington, Winston-Salem) and three in South Carolina (Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg) in the next several years.

"We're proud to set out on this journey with Shawn, Jaysen, and Candi," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Along with our other franchisees in this region, and throughout the markets we serve, they have delivered spectacular results. That's a powerful statement about our proven franchise systems and our commitment to ensuring Tint World franchisees have every opportunity to maximize the financial and business potential in their markets."

Tint World currently has nine locations in North Carolina and two locations in South Carolina, all of which have been among the fastest growing franchises in recent years.

"Our experience with Tint World has been nothing but rewarding," McMaster said. "We all have different backgrounds, and that diversity allows us to deliver comprehensive high-quality service and products for every driver in our current and future markets. We're also able to take full advantage of all the tools and benefits Tint World offers franchisees, and we're incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead of us thanks to this agreement."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World