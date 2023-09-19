Tint World® breaks into Indiana with South Bend location

Led by a father-son team, the National Automotive Styling Centers™' first franchise location in Indiana will serve drivers throughout St. Joseph County.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. , Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, expands into Indiana with a new location in South Bend.

Owned by father-son team Geza and Kyle Bruckner, Tint World South Bend introduces the national franchise's line of premium automotive aftermarket services and accessories to drivers and enthusiasts throughout St. Joseph County. Some of the solutions offered by the location include industry leading window tinting, paint protection films, audio and video upgrades, custom wheels and tires, detailing services, security enhancements and more.

"My son Kyle and I couldn't have found a better opportunity to establish a business together that combines our passion for cars with a respected, recognizable brand," Geza said. "At Tint World South Bend, drivers throughout our community are able to get the aftermarket upgrades and solutions they need, all installed by a world-class team of professionals that care."

An automotive industry veteran, Geza previously owned a muffler shop and wanted to find a lucrative franchise opportunity to share with his son.

"Tint World® can now be found in over 30 states, and we're thrilled that Geza and Kyle are leading the charge for us into Indiana," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "The Bruckners are deserving franchise owners that recognize the value and sheer potential of a proven system. Combined with their automotive experience and strong work ethic, we look forward to seeing the positive impact Tint World South Bend will have for drivers throughout the area."

Tint World South Bend, located at 51522 Indiana State Route 933, South Bend, Indiana 46637, serves the South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Granger, Notre Dame, Niles, Roseland, Osceola, Edwardsburg and Buchanan areas. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (574) 544-2324 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/in/south-bend-168/.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

