Tint World® brings premium marine and automotive upgrades to L.A. waterfront

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, is expanding its footprint in California with the launch of its 13th location, now in Marina del Rey.

Tint World Marina del Rey, owned and operated by Zaw Pine Naing, offers world-class aftermarket styling, window tinting, paint protection films, premium audio upgrades, lighting and effects, and security systems for both vehicles and watercraft.

"Starting and owning my own business in this beautiful coastal community is a dream come true, and Tint World's unparalleled support has made this possible," said Zaw Pine Naing. "There is incredible demand in the area for aftermarket upgrades and services for watercraft and automobiles alike, and my team and I are looking forward to providing our customers with the very best solutions available."

Naing's Tint World location provides premium automotive and marine styling services throughout Marina del Ray and the surrounding Los Angeles County area, including Mar Vista, Venice, Oakwood, Playa Del Rey, Sunkist Park, and Fox Hills.

"Marina del Rey is home to the nation's largest man-made recreational harbor and a premier destination for high-end boaters, so we knew we needed a strong leader and team to represent our brand," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Naing's experience and enthusiasm make him a perfect fit for our Tint World family, and they will serve him well in this bustling, discerning community. We look forward to supporting him with the training, tools and marketing necessary to achieve his goals and cement Tint World as L.A. County's choice supplier for drivers and boaters."

Tint World Marina del Rey is located at 4130 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Marina Del Rey, call 424-467-1199 or visit the store online.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

