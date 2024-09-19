Tint World® brings world-class automotive services to Tucson

The third National Automotive Styling Centers™ location in Arizona, Tint World Tucson introduces drivers in the region to the rapidly growing brand's catalog of premium tinting and aftermarket upgrades

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its expansion throughout Arizona with their third location in the state now open in Tucson.

Tint World Tucson is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Peyton Mesa. Ambitious from the start, Mesa followed business management school with running a successful autobody shop, growing it to a $5 million business before purchasing a restaurant and expanding it to multiple locations prior to exiting.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ continues its expansion throughout Arizona with the opening of a new location in Tucson.

"As someone passionate about the automotive industry, it's a dream come true to open such a well-known brand in my hometown of Tucson," Mesa said. "I know that drivers and enthusiasts like myself in the area will love the selection of aftermarket products, and I'm confident that Tint World's proven systems and marketing will empower me to run a successful business and provide top notch customer service."

Mesa's Tint World location provides premium automotive styling and tinting, performance upgrades and aftermarket products, such as custom audio and wheels to drivers throughout Tucson and the surrounding area, including Marana, Oro Valley, Catalina Foothills, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Drexel Heights and Vail.

"Peyton is an inspiring young man and a smart, driven professional that we are proud to welcome into our growing family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "There's a high demand in Arizona for the services and products we provide at Tint World, and we know Peyton will represent our brand and serve his customers well."

Tint World Tucson is located at 3656 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, Arizona 85705. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Tucson, call (520) 900-5945 or visit the store online.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World