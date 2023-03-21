Tint World® celebrates franchise growth and million-dollar success at International Franchise Convention

Franchise owners from around the world connect in Kissimmee, Florida, for 15th annual event

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, celebrated the achievements of its dynamic franchise owners, including the growing membership in the company's Million Dollar Club, at the 2023 Tint World® International Franchise Convention in Kissimmee, Florida, in February.

Tint World® franchisees from the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates attended the 15th annual event, held Feb. 4-7 at the exclusive Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.

"This tremendous event allows the Tint World® family to connect every year and also demonstrates our commitment to grow the company and support the success of our franchisees," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "My goal is getting each Tint World® location into our Million Dollar Club by generating a million dollars or more in annual revenue. Our conventions serve as an opportunity to inspire all of our franchisees and corporate team members, honoring those whose accomplishments and creativity have stood out in the last year."

Nearly 30% of Tint World® franchises are currently members of the company's exclusive Million Dollar Club, earning at least $1 million in revenue in a calendar year. Thirteen franchises were recognized with Million Dollar Club awards at the event. Three others joined the Two Million Dollar Club and one achieved the elite Three Million Dollar Club status. Each Million Dollar Club franchisee was presented with a gold diamond ring.

In addition to celebrating Tint World®'s unprecedented success the previous year, the 2023 Tint World® International Franchise Convention served as a unique opportunity for franchisees to connect and network in person, gaining valuable insight into the industry through learning opportunities with industry experts and personal interactions with more than 40 of Tint World®'s premium vendors and service partners.

The event was headlined by Bonfiglio's annual state of the company address and keynote presentations by Myles Kovacs, founder of DUB Magazine and TIS Wheels, and Bryan Schmitt from Mobile Solutions Fabrication.

"In addition to offering franchisees powerful new tools and strategies to help them thrive in 2023 and beyond, the convention supports the family culture we've created at Tint World® that is the foundation of all of our success as a brand over the last 15 years," Bonfiglio said.

The following awards were presented at the 2023 Tint World® International Franchise Convention:

Top Gun Franchise Award: Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York )

( ) Top Gun Multi Store Franchise Award: Tim and Stacy Kjaer ( Medford, New York )

( ) Franchise of the Year: Pete and Barbra Muller ( Orlando - Longwood, Florida )

( - ) Lifetime Achievement Award: Elisse Flynn ( Fort Lauderdale, Florida )

( ) Franchise Ambassador of the Year Award (U.S): Alex and Myriam Guerrerro ( El Paso, Texas )

( ) Franchise Ambassador of the Year Award ( Canada ): Robert Lebovic ( Pickering, Ontario )

( ) Franchise Mentor of the Year Award: Brad Lloyd ( Springfield, Pennsylvania ); Ryan Klotz and Robert Kearney (Murietta, California )

( ); and (Murietta, ) Most Improved Franchise Award: Sean Jackson ( Mooresville, North Carolina )

( ) Rookie of the Year Award: Lauren Kruse ( Kennesaw, Georgia )

( ) Best Performing Franchise Award: Todd and Michelle Simms ( Pinellas Park and Palm Harbor, Florida ); Michael Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Grapevine and Rowlett, Texas )

( and ); and ( and ) Outstanding Growth Award: Sam Jowkari ( Missouri City, Texas ); Mark Hamilton ( Fort Myers, Florida )

Sam Jowkari ( ); ( ) Outstanding Multi-Store Growth Award: Danny Shenko ( East Fort Lauderdale, Florida )

( ) Brand Ambassador Vendor of the Year Award: AAMP Global

AAMP Global Manufacturing Vendor of the Year Award: Fellers

Fellers Million Dollar Club Stores: Jeff and Penny Rackley (The Colony, Texas ); Randy and Austin Silver ( Cary, North Carolina ); Danny Shenko ( East Fort Lauderdale, Florida ); Pete and Barbra Muller ( Orlando - Longwood, Florida ); Gregory Alan ( San Marcos, California ); Tim and Stacy Kjaer ( Riverhead, New York ); Mark Eastland ( Hutto, Texas ); David Pelletier , Cameron Pelletier and Tyler Olinger ( Jacksonville, North Carolina ); Shahid Ali and Alexander Khiyayev ( Smyrna, Georgia ); Dee Patel ( Chamblee, Georgia ); Acey Light ( Lubbock, Texas ); Jason Hempel ( Katy, Texas ); Michael Halperin and Mike Rogers ( Boca Raton, Florida )

(The ); ( ); ( ); ( - ); ( ); ( ); ( ); , and ( ); and ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); and ( ) Two Million Dollar Club Store: Michael Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Grapevine, Texas ); Jay Guan ( San Diego ); Tim and Stacy Kjaer ( Medford, New York )

and ( ); ( ); ( ) Three Million Dollar Club Store: Santiago and Dominica Rojas ( Massapequa Park, New York )

( ) 5-Star Awards: David Roche ( La Mesa, California ); Michael Halperin and Mike Rogers ( Boca Raton, Florida ); Tom and Drew Nixon ( Lexington, South Carolina ); Sameer and Huma Khan ( Houston ); Randy and Austin Silver ( Cary, North Carolina ); Chad Bailey ( Humble, Texas ); Andy Rangel ( Doral, Florida ); Jeff Moolevliet ( Coconut Creek, Florida ); Mark Eastland ( Hutto, Texas ); Patrick McNiven ( Hollywood, Florida ); Cary Lopez ( West Palm Beach, Florida ); Austin Gurba ( Olathe, Kansas ); Danny Shenko ( North Miami and Pompano Beach, Florida ); John and Carole Anhalt ( Webster, Texas ); Roger Redmond ( Chandler, Arizona ); Jason Hempel ( Katy, Texas ); Shahid Ali and Alexander Khiyayev ( Smyrna, Georgia ); David Pelletier , Cameron Pelletier and Tyler Olinger ( Jacksonville, North Carolina ); Ronnie Davis ( Newport News, Virginia ); Nadeem Chawdhry ( Austin, Texas ); Jay Guan ( San Diego ); Scott Lemmon ( Cumming, Georgia ); Todd and Michelle Simms ( Palm Harbor, Florida ); Mark Hamilton ( Fort Myers, Florida ); Dee Patel ( Chamblee, Georgia ); Gregory Allan ( San Marcos, California ); Tim and Stacy Kjaer ( Medford, New York ); Rob Lebovic ( Pickering, Ontario ); Acey Light ( Lubbock, Texas )

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

