Tint World® continues North Carolina expansion with new Wilmington location

News provided by

Tint World

11 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise delivers world-class aftermarket products and accessories to the coastal Carolina market

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its growth in North Carolina with the opening of a new store in Wilmington.

Tint World Wilmington provides drivers throughout the Cape Fear coast with premium automotive aftermarket accessories and services, including industry-leading window-tint solutions, automotive paint protection film, audio and video, wheels and tires, detailing, and more.

Continue Reading
Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its growth in North Carolina with the opening of a new store in Wilmington.
Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its growth in North Carolina with the opening of a new store in Wilmington.

The new store is owned and operated by a pair of father-son duos: David "Kit" Pelletier and his son, Cameron Pelletier, and Robert Golden Harman II and his son, Robert Dwight Harman II. The Pelletiers also own a Tint World location in nearby Jacksonville. Kit Pelletier, a native of Eastern North Carolina, returned to the area in 2019 to open the Jacksonville store after 12 years in New Jersey, where he worked in the transportation industry.

"Tint World has proven to be an amazing franchise opportunity for my family and me," he said. "It's been incredibly gratifying to come back to the area where I grew up and build a successful business. Our growth in Jacksonville and now Wilmington reflects the world-class franchise support systems Tint World offers as well as the high-quality products and service they're recognized for."

In 2022, the Pelletiers and their Tint World Jacksonville co-owner, Tyler Olinger, were named International Franchise Association Franchisees of the Year.

"This ownership team brings incredible passion and experience to Tint World Wilmington," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Kit and Cameron have demonstrated their commitment to extraordinary service in Jacksonville. They've leveraged our proven franchise system there to achieve their own goals and to meet the needs and expectations of customers, and we're looking forward to helping them reach the same level of success with the new Wilmington location."

Tint World Wilmington, located at 700 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, North Carolina 28412, serves the Leland, Hampstead, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Bolivia communities. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (910) 493-3636 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/wilmington-042/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World® 
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
(888) 944-8648
[email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tint World

Also from this source

Tint World® announces new partnership with ZZ-2

Tint World® Expanding to Washington State with Bremerton Store

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.