Tint World® continues North Carolina expansion with new Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its growth in North Carolina with the opening of a new store in Wilmington.

Tint World Wilmington provides drivers throughout the Cape Fear coast with premium automotive aftermarket accessories and services, including industry-leading window-tint solutions, automotive paint protection film, audio and video, wheels and tires, detailing, and more.

The new store is owned and operated by a pair of father-son duos: David "Kit" Pelletier and his son, Cameron Pelletier, and Robert Golden Harman II and his son, Robert Dwight Harman II. The Pelletiers also own a Tint World location in nearby Jacksonville. Kit Pelletier, a native of Eastern North Carolina, returned to the area in 2019 to open the Jacksonville store after 12 years in New Jersey, where he worked in the transportation industry.

"Tint World has proven to be an amazing franchise opportunity for my family and me," he said. "It's been incredibly gratifying to come back to the area where I grew up and build a successful business. Our growth in Jacksonville and now Wilmington reflects the world-class franchise support systems Tint World offers as well as the high-quality products and service they're recognized for."

In 2022, the Pelletiers and their Tint World Jacksonville co-owner, Tyler Olinger, were named International Franchise Association Franchisees of the Year.

"This ownership team brings incredible passion and experience to Tint World Wilmington," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Kit and Cameron have demonstrated their commitment to extraordinary service in Jacksonville. They've leveraged our proven franchise system there to achieve their own goals and to meet the needs and expectations of customers, and we're looking forward to helping them reach the same level of success with the new Wilmington location."

Tint World Wilmington, located at 700 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, North Carolina 28412, serves the Leland, Hampstead, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Bolivia communities. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (910) 493-3636 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/nc/wilmington-042/.

