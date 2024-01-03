Tint World® continues rapid growth in Texas with new location in Universal City

The new National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise store serving the central San Antonio metro area is the 24thTint World location in the state

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new store providing drivers throughout the San Antonio area with a comprehensive selection of premium automotive aftermarket services and products.

Tint World Universal City, owned by Dan Billings, is the 24th Tint World location in Texas. The store serves the heart of the fast-growing San Antonio metropolitan area.

"Tint World has had tremendous success in Texas, and I'm proud to be building on that as part of the most trusted automotive styling and performance brand here and across North America," Billings said. "With Tint World's proven franchise systems and commitment to quality products and dependable service, we're positioned to immediately stand out from the competition."

Tint World Universal City, located at 1734 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City, Texas 78148, provides a comprehensive range of premium aftermarket products and services, including customized audio and video systems, high-quality wheels and tires, advanced security enhancements, industry-leading window tinting, and paint protection films.

To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about Tint World Universal City, call (210) 357-6222 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tx/universal-city-156/.

"Dan and his team have quickly become the go-to destination for automotive enthusiasts in the central San Antonio area," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "They're committed to Tint World's formula for success, which is based on providing unmatched quality and value for drivers of every category."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

