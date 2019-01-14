Tint World® Earns Placement on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced today the company has landed on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List for the fifth straight year, climbing 72 spots to No. 279.

"Making this list five years in a row is an accomplishment that can be attributed to the fantastic franchise owners we have across the world," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "In 2018, we opened our first store in Dubai and our second in the Arabian Gulf. We have multiple stores set to open this year in the U.S., and the list is rapidly growing. Our success can only be credited to the great Tint World® team we continue to build."

For four decades, Entrepreneur has been creating a comprehensive ranking of franchises annually. Using a proprietary ranking formula that is adapted to evolve through the years, "five pillars" or key factors are considered, including:

Costs and fees

Size and growth

Support

Brand strength

Financial strength and stability

"We're continuously looking for ways to take our company to the next level," Bonfiglio said. "It can be really easy for a franchise to become complacent. That's not how we operate. Each placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has inspired our staff and franchise owners to kick it up a notch in the year ahead. We've been fortunate to have achieved this success and others, and we're already eyeing ways we can get even better."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

